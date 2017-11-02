Lady Gaga Is 'Born To Dare' In Tudor Campaign
The 'Million Reasons' singer goes full Gaga for the watch collection...
Lady Gaga brings back the drama for an amazing new jewellery campaign.
The singer has teamed up with TUDOR, a luxury Swiss watch brand, to be the face (and wrist) of their new Born To Dare campaign.
Dressed in an all-white Tudor era outfit and also a very gothic, The Fame Monster-era look, two versions of Gaga go head to head and battle it out on the piano in the amazing promo video.
Perhaps the only person on the planet to not look utterly ridiculous dressed up in Tudor era clothes, she looks genuinely gorgeous in the extravagant looks.
Directed by Mark Romanek - the legendary director behind Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' music video - she assured fans that it is her playing Mozart on the piano.
"And yes, that’s really me playing," she tweeted. "The most important person to dare is yourself." A talented icon, ladies and gents!
Although it's just an advert for a campaign, seeing a more dramatic and stylized version of Gaga is nice to see again after the demure, toned down style of Joanne.
As she says in the promo vid, "I did not get where I am today by being safe." No you didn't - and that's why we love you!
She has recently returned to the studio while she took time off of touring to recover and focus on her health, which means new music may be coming soon, despite her previously saying she would take a break in 2018.
Mixed messages? Well, by now we all know to expect the unexpected when it comes to to Gaga...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'PERFECT ILLUSION' VIDEO BELOW
