Lady Gaga Is 'Born To Dare' In Tudor Campaign

The 'Million Reasons' singer goes full Gaga for the watch collection...

Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 16:11

Lady Gaga brings back the drama for an amazing new jewellery campaign.

The singer has teamed up with TUDOR, a luxury Swiss watch brand, to be the face (and wrist) of their new Born To Dare campaign.

Dressed in an all-white Tudor era outfit and also a very gothic, The Fame Monster-era look, two versions of Gaga go head to head and battle it out on the piano in the amazing promo video. 

It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know
I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like
Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse
And can you go a little faster?!

3 am, mustang speeding
Two lovers headed for a dead end
Too fast, hold tight, he laughs
Running through the red lights

Hollering over, rubber spinning
Big swig, toss another beer can
Too lit, tonight, praying
On the moonlight

Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

Blue collar and a red-state treasure
Love junkie on a three-day bender
His grip, so hard, eyes glare
Trouble like a mug shot

Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission
1-2 ya, the gears are shifting
He called, I cried, we broke
Racing through the moonlight

Every John is just the same
I'm sick of their city games
I crave a real wild man
I'm strung out on John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

So here I go to the eye of the storm
Just to feel your love
Knock me over
Here I go into our love storm

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
(Dat - doo - deet - doe)
(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)
Baby, let's get high, John Wayne
Writer(s): Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Michael Tucker Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Perhaps the only person on the planet to not look utterly ridiculous dressed up in Tudor era clothes, she looks genuinely gorgeous in the extravagant looks.

Directed by Mark Romanek - the legendary director behind Michael and Janet Jackson's 'Scream' music video - she assured fans that it is her playing Mozart on the piano.

"And yes, that’s really me playing," she tweeted. "The most important person to dare is yourself." A talented icon, ladies and gents!

Twitter @LadyGaga

Although it's just an advert for a campaign, seeing a more dramatic and stylized version of Gaga is nice to see again after the demure, toned down style of Joanne.

As she says in the promo vid, "I did not get where I am today by being safe." No you didn't - and that's why we love you!

She has recently returned to the studio while she took time off of touring to recover and focus on her health, which means new music may be coming soon, despite her previously saying she would take a break in 2018.

Mixed messages? Well, by now we all know to expect the unexpected when it comes to to Gaga...

TUDOR is #BornToDare with Lady Gaga - Black Bay

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'PERFECT ILLUSION' VIDEO BELOW

Trying to get control
Pressure's taking its toll
Stuck in the middle zone
I just want you alone

My guessing game is strong
Way too real to be wrong
Caught up in your show
Yeah, at least now I know

It wasn't love, it wasn't love
It was a perfect illusion (perfect illusion)
Mistaken for love, it wasn't love
It was a perfect illusion (perfect illusion)
Oh, you were a perfect illusion

I don't need eyes to see
I felt you touching me
High like amphetamine
Maybe you're just a dream

That's what it means to crush
Now that I'm waking up
I still feel the blow
But at least now I know

It wasn't love, it wasn't love
It was a perfect illusion (perfect illusion)
Mistaken for love, it wasn't love
It was a perfect illusion (perfect illusion)

(Where are you? 'Cause I can't see you)
It was a perfect illusion (but I feel you watching me)
(Dilated, falling free in a modern ecstasy)

(Where are you? 'Cause I can't see you)
It was a perfect illusion (but I feel you watching me)
(But I feel you watching me)
Illusion (but I feel you watching me)

Mistaken for love
(Where are you? 'Cause I can't see you)
(But I feel you watching me)
Mistaken for love (dilated, falling free)
(In a modern ecstasy)
Mistaken for love (in a modern ecstasy)
(In a modern ecstasy)

I'm over the show
Yeah, at least now I know

It wasn't love, it wasn't love
It was a perfect illusion (perfect illusion)
Mistaken for love, it wasn't love
It was a perfect illusion (perfect illusion)

Oh, you were a perfect illusion
Oh, it was a perfect illusion

It was a perfect illusion
Somewhere in all the confusion
It was a perfect illusion, illusion, illusion

It was a perfect illusion
Somewhere in all the confusion
You were so perfect
You were a, you were a perfect illusion
Writer(s): Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker, Stefani Germanotta, Michael Tucker Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

