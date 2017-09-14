Lady Gaga Is In Hospital After Cancelling Rock In Rio Show
The superstar was set to perform as part of her Joanne World Tour...
Lady Gaga has cancelled a festival show in Brazil after being taken to hospital for "severe pain".
The 'Applause' superstar was set to perform at Rock In Rio tonight and announced the change of circumstances yesterday on social media, saying "I would do anything [for] u but I have to take care of my body right now."
An official statement revealed the singer "is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform", while she later clarified this does not concern her hip, which she broke while on tour in 2013.
The Rock In Rio performance would have been part of the Joanne World Tour, which began on August 1 and is set to come to the UK in early October.
No comment has been made about the first European shows that are scheduled in Barcelona next week, although Gaga ended the statement saying "I'm in good hands with the very best doctors."
We can only hope that she has enough time to recover without pushing herself too hard.
Besides touring North America, Lady Gaga has also been busy promoting her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two ahead of its premiere next Friday (September 22).
The film will offer an unfiltered look into the pop icon's life behind-the-scenes, following a year in her life from the making of the Joanne album to her spectacular Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.
Get well soon, Gaga! 💗
By Ross McNeilage
