Lady Gaga Is In Hospital After Cancelling Rock In Rio Show

Lady Gaga has cancelled a festival show in Brazil after being taken to hospital for "severe pain".

The 'Applause' superstar was set to perform at Rock In Rio tonight and announced the change of circumstances yesterday on social media, saying "I would do anything [for] u but I have to take care of my body right now."

An official statement revealed the singer "is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform", while she later clarified this does not concern her hip, which she broke while on tour in 2013.

View the lyrics It's like, I just love a cowboy, you know

I'm just like, I just, I know it's bad, but I'm just like

Can I just like, hang off the back of your horse

And can you go a little faster?!



3 am, mustang speeding

Two lovers headed for a dead end

Too fast, hold tight, he laughs

Running through the red lights



Hollering over, rubber spinning

Big swig, toss another beer can

Too lit, tonight, praying

On the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



Blue collar and a red-state treasure

Love junkie on a three-day bender

His grip, so hard, eyes glare

Trouble like a mug shot



Charged up 'cause the man's on a mission

1-2 ya, the gears are shifting

He called, I cried, we broke

Racing through the moonlight



Every John is just the same

I'm sick of their city games

I crave a real wild man

I'm strung out on John Wayne



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne



So here I go to the eye of the storm

Just to feel your love

Knock me over

Here I go into our love storm



(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne

(Dat - doo - deet - doe)

(Dat - doo - deet - doe, dat - doo - deet - doe)

Baby, let's get high, John Wayne Writer(s): Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, Stefani Germanotta, Michael Tucker Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The Rock In Rio performance would have been part of the Joanne World Tour, which began on August 1 and is set to come to the UK in early October.

No comment has been made about the first European shows that are scheduled in Barcelona next week, although Gaga ended the statement saying "I'm in good hands with the very best doctors."

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

We can only hope that she has enough time to recover without pushing herself too hard.

Getty Images

Besides touring North America, Lady Gaga has also been busy promoting her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two ahead of its premiere next Friday (September 22).

The film will offer an unfiltered look into the pop icon's life behind-the-scenes, following a year in her life from the making of the Joanne album to her spectacular Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

Get well soon, Gaga! 💗

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH LADY GAGA'S 'PERFECT ILLUSION' VIDEO BELOW