Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi Reveals Genius Debut Album Title & New UK Tour Dates

'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' is coming soon...

Monday, February 18, 2019 - 09:30

Lewis Capaldi might have just won Best Album Title Of 2019 having just announced details of his forthcoming debut album.

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent will be released SO SOON on 17th May, and will be available on 12" LP, CD and CD Box which comes with exclusive sunglasses and a Lewis Capaldi calender and we want it all NOW.

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
I need somebody to heal
Somebody to know
Somebody to have
Somebody to hold
It's easy to say
But it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you
Now, I need somebody to know
Somebody to heal
Somebody to have
Just to know how it feels
It's easy to say but it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
I fall into your arms
I'll be safe in your sound til I come back around

For now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

But now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Capaldi, who last month won our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 title and is currently Top 3 with his latest single 'Someone You Loved', said:

"I’m absolutely buzzing to finally be able to announce my debut album. I never thought I’d get to the point where I’d be able to release a proper album and I ABSOLUTELY never thought that when I did, I would give it a name as stupid I have, but here we are.

"Everyone always tells you about how amazing recording their first album was and how they’ll always look back on the ‘process’ with fond memories. I will look back on it as an extremely stressful time that somehow also managed to be extremely boring. The actual process of building the songs up I loved, but recording the same guitar parts over and over again to get them right and going back on mixes for weeks, I did not.

"I hope people don’t think it’s sh*t. I mean don’t get me wrong there will be one or two stinkers on there, but I’m only human and we all make mistakes, but as a whole I think it’s pretty f**king good. 

"I’m excited for it to be released and have people finally be able to hear a full body of work from me for the first time. Should it bomb completely or receive an absolute critical lambasting, don’t worry, it’s just my life’s work up until this point…"

We've got a feeling we're going to love it, Lewis.

Today, Capaldi also announced his biggest UK headline tour to date starting in November including a night at London's O2 Academy Brixton!

Lewis Capaldi Headline UK Tour Dates:

Nov 22- Belfast, Ulster Hall
Nov 23- Manchester, Academy
Nov 25 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
Nov 26 - Bristol, O2 Academy
Nov 28 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall
Nov 29 - London, O2 Academy Brixton
Nov 30 - Norwich, UEA
Dec 2 - Nottingham, Rock City
Dec 3 - Sheffield, O2 Academy
Dec 5- Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Dec 7 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
Dec 8 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Tickets are on sale now!

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview spotlight with Lewis Capaldi here.

