Lewis Capaldi Reveals Genius Debut Album Title & New UK Tour Dates

Lewis Capaldi might have just won Best Album Title Of 2019 having just announced details of his forthcoming debut album.

Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent will be released SO SOON on 17th May, and will be available on 12" LP, CD and CD Box which comes with exclusive sunglasses and a Lewis Capaldi calender and we want it all NOW.

View the lyrics I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

I need somebody to heal

Somebody to know

Somebody to have

Somebody to hold

It's easy to say

But it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain



Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Now, I need somebody to know

Somebody to heal

Somebody to have

Just to know how it feels

It's easy to say but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape



Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

I fall into your arms

I'll be safe in your sound til I come back around



For now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



But now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved Writer(s): PETER KELLEHER, SAMUEL ELLIOT ROMAN, THOMAS BARNES, BENJAMIN ALEXANDER KOHN, LEWIS CAPALDI Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Capaldi, who last month won our MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 title and is currently Top 3 with his latest single 'Someone You Loved', said:

"I’m absolutely buzzing to finally be able to announce my debut album. I never thought I’d get to the point where I’d be able to release a proper album and I ABSOLUTELY never thought that when I did, I would give it a name as stupid I have, but here we are.

"Everyone always tells you about how amazing recording their first album was and how they’ll always look back on the ‘process’ with fond memories. I will look back on it as an extremely stressful time that somehow also managed to be extremely boring. The actual process of building the songs up I loved, but recording the same guitar parts over and over again to get them right and going back on mixes for weeks, I did not.

"I hope people don’t think it’s sh*t. I mean don’t get me wrong there will be one or two stinkers on there, but I’m only human and we all make mistakes, but as a whole I think it’s pretty f**king good.

"I’m excited for it to be released and have people finally be able to hear a full body of work from me for the first time. Should it bomb completely or receive an absolute critical lambasting, don’t worry, it’s just my life’s work up until this point…"

We've got a feeling we're going to love it, Lewis.

Today, Capaldi also announced his biggest UK headline tour to date starting in November including a night at London's O2 Academy Brixton!

Lewis Capaldi Headline UK Tour Dates:

Nov 22- Belfast, Ulster Hall

Nov 23- Manchester, Academy

Nov 25 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Nov 26 - Bristol, O2 Academy

Nov 28 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Nov 29 - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 30 - Norwich, UEA

Dec 2 - Nottingham, Rock City

Dec 3 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

Dec 5- Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Dec 7 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Dec 8 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

Tickets are on sale now!

Watch our exclusive MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 interview spotlight with Lewis Capaldi here.