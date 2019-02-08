Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
I was getting kinda used to crying to all of his songs...
Lewis Capaldi has been storming his was through the charts with his single ‘Someone You Loved’ recently, now reaching Top 3 on iTunes.
The MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner has had a crazy last two years, being nominated for a BRITs Critics’ Choice award and his track ‘Bruises’ garnering over a 100 million streams, making him a BRIT certified Silver seller… it’s safe to say he’s got something special about him.
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
I need somebody to heal
Somebody to know
Somebody to have
Somebody to hold
It's easy to say
But it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain
Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you
Now, I need somebody to know
Somebody to heal
Somebody to have
Just to know how it feels
It's easy to say but it's never the same
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape
Now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
I fall into your arms
I'll be safe in your sound til I come back around
For now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
But now the day bleeds
Into nightfall
And you're not here
To get me through it all
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
I let my guard down
And then you pulled the rug
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Now releasing the official video for his first ever Top 10 hit ‘Someone You Loved’, Capaldi has teamed up with the BAFTA award-winning actor, Peter Capaldi, who is actually RELATED to him (shocker with that last name), to star in a video with a touching tribute to organ donors and the effect it has on families.
Watch Lewis Capaldi’s Music Video For ‘Someone You Loved’ Starring Peter Capaldi
The video, which tells a story of a family whose mother is in need of a heart transplant, shows a husband nursing his ill wife who ends up being the donor for the mother, giving her heart to her so she can live. It raises awareness for the organ donation charity Life Life Give Life.
Speaking out on the single, Capaldi announced: “I wanted to do something a bit different to what I had before and try take the opportunity to raise awareness for something that I thought was deserving.
"Coincidentally, while working on the video, I received a message from a fan of my music, Jim who is currently on the organ transplant list himself. For me, this solidified how important it is to try and raise awareness for this subject in order to help Jim and the many others just like him.”
Lewis also talked about THAT relation to famous actor Peter Capaldi, known for his roles in TV Shows ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘The Thick of It’.
“Despite being related, prior to the video I’d only met Peter once when he came along to a show of mine in London last year.” Lewis said of working with BAFTA award-winning actor Peter Capaldi “It was such a massive honour getting to work with him and director, Phil Beastall on it over the two days we shot. He’s absolutely incredible in the video and I’m so proud of how It turned out.”
Catch Lewis on tour at these UK and EU dates:
Supporting Bastille
FEB 09 - O2 Academy Brixton, London
FEB 10 - O2 Academy Brixton, London
FEB 12 - Ruhr Congress, Bochum
FEB 13 - Verti Music Hall, Berlin
FEB 15 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo
FEB 16 - Annexet, Stockholm
FEB 17 - V Tapi, Copenhagen
FEB 19 - Torwar Arena, Warsaw
FEB 20 - Refinery Gallery, Bratislava
FEB 21 - Forum Kralin, Prague
FEB 22 - Gasometer, Vienna
FEB 24 - Porsche Arena, Stuttgart
FEB 25 - Samsung Hall, Zurich
FEB 27 - Razzmatazz, Barcelona
FEB 28 - Palacio Vistallegre, Madrid
MAR 2 - Zenith, Paris
MAR 4 - Zenith, Munich
MAR 5 - Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt
MAR 6 - Mehr Theatre, Hamburg
MAR 8 - Rochal, Eschsuralzette
MAR 9 - Sportpaleis, Antwerp
MAR 10 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
Supporting Picture This
MAR 27 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
MAR 28 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
MAR 29 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
MAR 30 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
MAR 31 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
UK Festivals
MAY 9 - The Great Escape (Spotlight Show)
JUL 19 - Tramlines Festival, Hillsborough Park
JUL 25 - Camp Bestival, Lulworth Castle
JUL 28 - Standon Calling, Hertfordshire
AUG 9 - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
Donate to the Life Life Give Life charity here to help families in need of organ donations.