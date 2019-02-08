Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’

Lewis Capaldi has been storming his was through the charts with his single ‘Someone You Loved’ recently, now reaching Top 3 on iTunes.

The MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 winner has had a crazy last two years, being nominated for a BRITs Critics’ Choice award and his track ‘Bruises’ garnering over a 100 million streams, making him a BRIT certified Silver seller… it’s safe to say he’s got something special about him.

View the lyrics I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

I need somebody to heal

Somebody to know

Somebody to have

Somebody to hold

It's easy to say

But it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain



Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

This all or nothing way of loving got me sleeping without you

Now, I need somebody to know

Somebody to heal

Somebody to have

Just to know how it feels

It's easy to say but it's never the same

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape



Now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

I fall into your arms

I'll be safe in your sound til I come back around



For now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



But now the day bleeds

Into nightfall

And you're not here

To get me through it all

I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved



I let my guard down

And then you pulled the rug

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved Writer(s): PETER KELLEHER, THOMAS BARNES, BENJAMIN ALEXANDER KOHN, LEWIS CAPALDI, SAMUEL ELLIOT ROMAN Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Now releasing the official video for his first ever Top 10 hit ‘Someone You Loved’, Capaldi has teamed up with the BAFTA award-winning actor, Peter Capaldi, who is actually RELATED to him (shocker with that last name), to star in a video with a touching tribute to organ donors and the effect it has on families.

Watch Lewis Capaldi’s Music Video For ‘Someone You Loved’ Starring Peter Capaldi

The video, which tells a story of a family whose mother is in need of a heart transplant, shows a husband nursing his ill wife who ends up being the donor for the mother, giving her heart to her so she can live. It raises awareness for the organ donation charity Life Life Give Life.

Speaking out on the single, Capaldi announced: “I wanted to do something a bit different to what I had before and try take the opportunity to raise awareness for something that I thought was deserving.

"Coincidentally, while working on the video, I received a message from a fan of my music, Jim who is currently on the organ transplant list himself. For me, this solidified how important it is to try and raise awareness for this subject in order to help Jim and the many others just like him.”

Lewis Capaldi / Youtube

Lewis also talked about THAT relation to famous actor Peter Capaldi, known for his roles in TV Shows ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘The Thick of It’.

“Despite being related, prior to the video I’d only met Peter once when he came along to a show of mine in London last year.” Lewis said of working with BAFTA award-winning actor Peter Capaldi “It was such a massive honour getting to work with him and director, Phil Beastall on it over the two days we shot. He’s absolutely incredible in the video and I’m so proud of how It turned out.”

Catch Lewis on tour at these UK and EU dates:

Supporting Bastille

FEB 09 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

FEB 10 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

FEB 12 - Ruhr Congress, Bochum

FEB 13 - Verti Music Hall, Berlin

FEB 15 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo

FEB 16 - Annexet, Stockholm

FEB 17 - V Tapi, Copenhagen

FEB 19 - Torwar Arena, Warsaw

FEB 20 - Refinery Gallery, Bratislava

FEB 21 - Forum Kralin, Prague

FEB 22 - Gasometer, Vienna

FEB 24 - Porsche Arena, Stuttgart

FEB 25 - Samsung Hall, Zurich

FEB 27 - Razzmatazz, Barcelona

FEB 28 - Palacio Vistallegre, Madrid

MAR 2 - Zenith, Paris

MAR 4 - Zenith, Munich

MAR 5 - Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt

MAR 6 - Mehr Theatre, Hamburg

MAR 8 - Rochal, Eschsuralzette

MAR 9 - Sportpaleis, Antwerp

MAR 10 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Supporting Picture This

MAR 27 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

MAR 28 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

MAR 29 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

MAR 30 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

MAR 31 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

UK Festivals

MAY 9 - The Great Escape (Spotlight Show)

JUL 19 - Tramlines Festival, Hillsborough Park

JUL 25 - Camp Bestival, Lulworth Castle

JUL 28 - Standon Calling, Hertfordshire

AUG 9 - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

Donate to the Life Life Give Life charity here to help families in need of organ donations.