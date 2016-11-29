Liam Payne

Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne

Vicky Pattison, Liam Payne and celebs called it quits this year.

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 10:52

Now that we’re nearing the end of the year, it’s time to look back at those celebrity couples who decided to take to the notes app and explain why they just don't love each other anymore.

And while we like to think we’re the bigger person and totally capable of two people we have never and will never meet breaking up, we’re just not and will forever be invested in all of these people getting back together. It’s got to happen one day, right?

Vicky Pattison And John Noble (november 2018)

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison and John Noble called off their wedding in November. The pair had been filming a show about their wedding for TLC but instead, the show will document the truth about the breakup

Getty

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson (October 2018)

This is first on our list because it will always be at the forefront of our Ari obsessed minds. Her and Pete were engaged and everything, but it mysteriously came to quite the abrupt end in October after just a few months of dating.

Halsey and G-Eazy (July 2018)

The on/off couple seemed to try their absolute hardest to make this work, but a source close to the pair claimed that their ‘jetset lifestyles’ weren’t all that conducive for a solid relationship. Here’s hoping they find their way back to each other someday.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan (April 2018)

The Step Up couple who we thought would grow old together announced their split in April, and tbh we just never saw it coming. Taking to social media to tell their fans, Channing and Jenna explained how they’ve decided to ‘lovingly separate’ with their daughter Everly’s best interests at heart.

David Dobrik and Liza Koshy (January 2018)

This picture looks like we've been happily married for over 50 years and successfully raised 9 extremely intelligent children. When really I took this picture only four days after I first met Liza. Never have I ever gotten so comfortable being around a person as quickly as I did with her. I probably sound so repetitive talking about how lucky I am but like come on dude.. Thank you babe for what's been the best year of my life and thank you for letting me be there to see you become so successful. HAPPY ONE YEAR BABY. I love you so much @lizakoshy

When David and Liza uploaded their emotional video explaining their split, we’re pretty sure enough tears were cried to fill the Grand Canyon. The pair had been together since 2015, and waited a full six months before telling the world. However we’re still filled with hope, as David added: "You never know what could happen, but just not now."

Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn (June 2018)

A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can't help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well... saw Call Me By Your Name today and couldn't help myself... "In your place, if there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night, and watching others forget us sooner than we’d want to be forgotten is no better. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!”
View this post on Instagram

A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can't help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well... saw Call Me By Your Name today and couldn't help myself... "In your place, if there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night, and watching others forget us sooner than we’d want to be forgotten is no better. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!”

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on

After just over six months of a really quite full on and public romance, Sam and Brandon parted ways. Sources claim that it was down to their whirlwind and forever busy career schedules that was the cause of it, but neither ever confirmed whether this was really the case.

Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan (September 2018)

A relationship that started after Lil Xan slid into Noah’s DMs soon came to quite the abrupt end when she sent him a meme of Charlie Puth’s face on a pornstar’s body and he thought that meant she was cheating. Yep, definitely the weirdest breakup of the year.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate (March 2018)

We’re not lying when we say we took this one personally. Our hero Jenny Slate and some guy called Chris Evans split for the SECOND TIME in March, as if our hearts hadn’t been through enough already. Here’s hoping that this is a third time’s a charm situation.

Liam Payne And Cheryl (June 2018)

Two years and one baby Bear later and Liam and Cheryl called time on their surprising romance, telling fans it was a “tough decision to make”. Falling into the slightly weirder category of celeb romances, the pair actually first met when Payno was 14 and auditioning for The X Factor.

Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux (February 2018)

JenAn and Justin’s divorce was the news we never wanted to hear, like, ever. Having been together since 2011 and married since since 2015, the world very nearly stopped spinning. But it would seem it all went down on good terms, as they told fans it was a “mutual and loving” decision.

Lena Dunham And Jack Antonoff (January 2018)

And so we bring you to the first celeb breakup of the year, when Lena and Jack announced they’re no longer a thing after five and a half whole years of dating. As with most A-list split statements, the pair insist that it’s all ‘mutual’ and that they simply grew apart. 

Latest News

Sam Gowland
Fans Can't Get Over How Hot Sam Gowland's Mum Is
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 18
Charlotte Crosby cartier bracelet
Charlotte Crosby And Josh Ritchie Bought Each Other Cartier Bracelets Worth A Small Fortune
Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo And Justin Bieber Are Competing For The Affections Of Jaden Smith
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Join The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
You Won't Believe How Much Money Chloe Ferry Is Making On Her Makeup Masterclass
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
All The Official Number 1 Singles Of 2018
18 Instagram posts that defined 2018.
18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen and home with their dogs
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Invite Us In For Christmas
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019
Stars of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before in 2018 at Netflix premiere
A ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Is Officially Happening At Netflix
Don EE
Get To Know: Don EE
The Royal World: Everything You Need To Know About Episode #6
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
How To Navigate Sexist, Racist And Homophobic Conversations With Your Family This Christmas
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name

More From Liam Payne

Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne &amp; Lennon Stella
Liam Payne, Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella Throw A Central Park Rave In ‘The Making Of’ Polaroid
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson
One Direction's Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson Are Shook In Hilarious Gogglebox Clip
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne &amp; Lennon Stella - Polaroid - Making The Video
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne & Lennon Stella
Making The Video: Jonas Blue, Liam Payne & Lennon Stella’s ‘Polaroid’
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne Hits Out At Demeaning Treatment Of Women Following Snaps With Female Staff Member
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne &amp; Lennon Stella - Polaroid - Music Video
Jonas Blue, Liam Payne & Lennon Stella
Polaroid
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story
Liam Payne &amp; French Montana - First Time - Music Video
Liam Payne & French Montana
First Time
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
Liam Payne &amp; French Montana - First Time - Music Video
Liam Payne & French Montana
First Time (Lyric Video)
Does This Mean Liam Payne Might Be Getting Back Together With Ex Danielle Peazer?

Trending Articles

Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
Holly Hagan shows off toned abs
Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Shows Off Her 'New Body'
Gary Beadle, Aaron Chalmers and Scotty T
Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers And Scotty T Reminiscing About Geordie Shore Is The Sweetest Thing
Sam Gowland
Fans Can't Get Over How Hot Sam Gowland's Mum Is
Charlotte Crosby cartier bracelet
Charlotte Crosby And Josh Ritchie Bought Each Other Cartier Bracelets Worth A Small Fortune
Kyle Christie haircut
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'
Chrysten Zenoni&#039;s baby Leo
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name
You Won't Believe How Much Money Chloe Ferry Is Making On Her Makeup Masterclass
Life
Halsey Responds To Buzzfeed Article About Her Sexuality: ‘Sorry I’m Not Gay Enough For You’
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo And Justin Bieber Are Competing For The Affections Of Jaden Smith