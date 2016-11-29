Celeb Relationships That Didn’t Last The Year: Including Vicky Pattison And Liam Payne

Now that we’re nearing the end of the year, it’s time to look back at those celebrity couples who decided to take to the notes app and explain why they just don't love each other anymore.

And while we like to think we’re the bigger person and totally capable of two people we have never and will never meet breaking up, we’re just not and will forever be invested in all of these people getting back together. It’s got to happen one day, right?

Vicky Pattison And John Noble (november 2018)

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison and John Noble called off their wedding in November. The pair had been filming a show about their wedding for TLC but instead, the show will document the truth about the breakup.

Getty

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson (October 2018)

This is first on our list because it will always be at the forefront of our Ari obsessed minds. Her and Pete were engaged and everything, but it mysteriously came to quite the abrupt end in October after just a few months of dating.

Halsey and G-Eazy (July 2018)

The on/off couple seemed to try their absolute hardest to make this work, but a source close to the pair claimed that their ‘jetset lifestyles’ weren’t all that conducive for a solid relationship. Here’s hoping they find their way back to each other someday.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan (April 2018)

The Step Up couple who we thought would grow old together announced their split in April, and tbh we just never saw it coming. Taking to social media to tell their fans, Channing and Jenna explained how they’ve decided to ‘lovingly separate’ with their daughter Everly’s best interests at heart.

David Dobrik and Liza Koshy (January 2018)

When David and Liza uploaded their emotional video explaining their split, we’re pretty sure enough tears were cried to fill the Grand Canyon. The pair had been together since 2015, and waited a full six months before telling the world. However we’re still filled with hope, as David added: "You never know what could happen, but just not now."

Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn (June 2018)

After just over six months of a really quite full on and public romance, Sam and Brandon parted ways. Sources claim that it was down to their whirlwind and forever busy career schedules that was the cause of it, but neither ever confirmed whether this was really the case.

Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan (September 2018)

A relationship that started after Lil Xan slid into Noah’s DMs soon came to quite the abrupt end when she sent him a meme of Charlie Puth’s face on a pornstar’s body and he thought that meant she was cheating. Yep, definitely the weirdest breakup of the year.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate (March 2018)

We’re not lying when we say we took this one personally. Our hero Jenny Slate and some guy called Chris Evans split for the SECOND TIME in March, as if our hearts hadn’t been through enough already. Here’s hoping that this is a third time’s a charm situation.

Liam Payne And Cheryl (June 2018)

Two years and one baby Bear later and Liam and Cheryl called time on their surprising romance, telling fans it was a “tough decision to make”. Falling into the slightly weirder category of celeb romances, the pair actually first met when Payno was 14 and auditioning for The X Factor.

Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux (February 2018)

JenAn and Justin’s divorce was the news we never wanted to hear, like, ever. Having been together since 2011 and married since since 2015, the world very nearly stopped spinning. But it would seem it all went down on good terms, as they told fans it was a “mutual and loving” decision.

Lena Dunham And Jack Antonoff (January 2018)

And so we bring you to the first celeb breakup of the year, when Lena and Jack announced they’re no longer a thing after five and a half whole years of dating. As with most A-list split statements, the pair insist that it’s all ‘mutual’ and that they simply grew apart.