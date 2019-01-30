Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’

It sounds like Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell have moved past the Instagram flanter and gone on actual date after eyewitnesses claim they attended a concert together at London’s O2 Arena.

The pair (who proved that it’s totally fine to be extra AF online) are said to have watched Nigerian singer Davido’s performance on Sunday night, with an insider claiming that they did their best to keep the date under wraps.

Getty

A source told Daily Star Online: "Liam and Naomi were keen to keep a low profile. They entered and exited the arena via the back door and were quickly whisked up to a VIP suite on Level 3.

“After the show they left together in the back of a blacked-out green Range Rover and Liam was seen putting his arm around Naomi’s waist.”

Getty

Images published by MailOnline show the pair entering the event with their heads down, with the 25-year-old later taking to Instagram Stories to share his view of the concert.

As for his connection with Naomi, fans first had an inkling that something could be going on when he left the following romantic comment beneath her recent selfie: “Perfection in a person… don’t give me those eyes.”

Instagram

Instagram

The model returned the favour by calling him a “beautiful soul,” as he responded: "Takes one to know one."

Both have recently come out of long-term relationships, with Liam parting ways with ex Cheryl in July last year. Naomi is said to have split from Skepta late last year, meaning it’s definitely possible that sparks are flying rn.