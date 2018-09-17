Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo

Machine Gun Kelly was reportedly booed off stage while performing 'Rap Devil', his Eminem diss track, while opening for Fall Out Boy in Orlando.

Following that, Kelly has been accused of "faking" a photo in which it seems the crowd are showing the middle finger together with MGK, as an insult directed at Eminem after his Kamikaze album disses.

This began when Machine Gun Kelly posted an Instagram photo showing a large crowd raising their middle fingers alongside MGK, aimed at Eminem. In the photos Kelly can be seen wearing a t-shirt featuring the artwork from Eminem's diss track 'Killshot' as a provocative reply to the rapper's song.

The same post includes a photo of his track 'RAP DEVIL' sitting at No.1 in the charts on itunes, and is accompanied by #rapdevilstillNUMBERONE to further provoke Eminem. Prior to the photo being taken, he had performed his diss track 'Rap Devil' to the crowd.

Machine Gun Kelly on stage supporting Fall Out Boy / Credit: Getty Images

However, it has since been reported that the crowd, in support of Eminem, booed during his 'Rap Devil' performance and that the instagram photo was staged, claiming that he was "faking" the support of the Fall Out Boy crowd.

Commenters on the post have claimed that Machine Gun Kelly was wearing a jacket when asking the audience to raise their middle fingers for the photo, but took it off when he turned to pose for the camera - only revealing the 'Killshot' t-shirt to the crowd afterwards.

Machine Gun Kelly is currently on tour supporting Fall Out Boy, most recently performing at Orlando's Amway Center - after which a number of fans from the crowd have taken to Twitter to share videos of what appears to him being booed when performing the diss track.

Following the incident, Machine Gun Kelly fans have also claimed that this footage is fake - but it seems impossible to tell for those that weren't there.

So let’s talk about how this MGK guy seems to be pulling some desperate moves to try and act like he didn’t just get bodied by #Eminem

. Maybe don’t start shit you can’t handle? And don’t try to trick an audience that’s not even yours? #KILLSHOT

#LetsTalkAboutit pic.twitter.com/lLsNLlvBks — Cat Pelletier (@CooCooCthullhu) September 18, 2018

MGK Getting Boo’d Performing “Rap Devil” at @falloutboy Concert After Tricking The Crowd To Take a Pic #KILLSHOT @Eminem pic.twitter.com/sUrmnax0hb — abvibes (@alex_battoo) September 18, 2018

Machine Gun Kelly released 'Rap Devil' in response to lyrics from Eminem's 'Not Alike' from his new album Kamikaze. Eminem, in turn, responded with the diss track 'Killshot', but it's still to be seen if Machine Gun Kelly will come back with another response in the ongoing feud.

