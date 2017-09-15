Miley Cyrus Returned To Live Lounge And Performed 'See You Again' In The Year 2017

Miley Cyrus returned to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge four years after she stole everyone’s hearts with that Lana Del Rey cover.

Live from her Rainbowland Studios in Malibu, the ‘Younger Now’ singer performed her new singles, reworked some of her own classics and went for an ‘70s Brit song for the all-important cover.

Longtime fans were left screeching like they were 11 years old again (yes, I’m talking about myself) when Miley performed the abandoned Hannah Montana era banger ‘See You Again’.

YES. IT REALLY HAPPENED. MILEY CYRUS SANG ‘SEE YOU AGAIN’ IN 2017!

Of course, ‘See You Again’ was not in its original form due to the nature of Live Lounge (it’s acoustic, y’all!) but it was absolutely amazing to hear Miley sing those words again.

It looked like she had fun revisiting the old track, which really showed off how much her voice has grown since the good ol’ Disney days.

She also gave ‘Party In The USA’ a country twist - super fun! - and opted for British folk singer Roberta Flack’s ‘The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face’ for her cover.

Meanwhile, we are obsessing over ‘Younger Now’ more and more each time we hear it. Truly an amazing song.

