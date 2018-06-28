MNEK Debuts Vibrant New Video For 'Colour' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld
THIS is such a vibe.
MNEK has returned in full force, releasing new music in the run up to his upcoming debut album. He's debuted two new tracks: the incredibly fierce 'Tongue' and more recently the brilliant bop 'Colour' which features Hailee Steinfeld.
Mutual attraction
We both know there is something going on
There is something going on
Didn't wanna start this verse with those three little words
'Cause we both know there is something going on
But I don't wanna play it wrong
So I'm not gonna say it
No, I don't wanna say it
I don't know how you'll take it
So I'mma try not to say it
'Cause when I said it in the past
Each time it didn't last
So I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
No big deal explaining how I feel
I don't know why it has taken us so long
Why it's taking us so long
So much hestiation for that kinda conversation
We both know there is something going on now
But we don't wanna play it wrong
So I'm not gonna say it
So that's not to say it
I don't know how to take it
So I'mma try not to say it
'Cause when i said it in the past
Each time it didn't last
So I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
Tip of my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
Love's on your tongue
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
I should bite my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
You might be the one
You might be the one
(I think I love ya)
No, I'm not trying to say it
No, I don't wanna say it
I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you
I think you're the one)
Now I'm putting both hands over my
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out, baby
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
Tip of my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
Love's on your tongue
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
I should bite my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
The English singer-songwriter gave us such a pleasant surprise today when he dropped the brand new vibrant music video for 'Colour', which features both himself and Hailee!
The video was directed by Bradley & Pablo, a directorial duo who also directed MNEK’s fierce video for ‘Tongue’, as well as several music videos for Charli XCX, Louis Tomlinson and Nicki Minaj.
It starts off with MNEK wearing all white in a white void, and the colour slowly starts to creep in – starting with the colourfully clothed dancers and eventually into the whole idyllic world which the rest of the video takes place in. Hailee's entrance only goes to spur on MNEK's fierceness more, they're such a natural duo together it's unreal.
You can check out the brilliant new video below!
MNEK has been a songwriter for big artists for years, having won the ASCAP Vanguard Award for his contributions to song writing in 2016, and more than deserves the spotlight to finally be on him.
We can’t wait for him to release more, both of these new releases and accompanying videos have been EVERYTHING.
