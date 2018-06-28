MNEK

MNEK Debuts Vibrant New Video For 'Colour' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld

THIS is such a vibe.

Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 11:46

MNEK has returned in full force, releasing new music in the run up to his upcoming debut album. He's debuted two new tracks: the incredibly fierce 'Tongue' and more recently the brilliant bop 'Colour' which features Hailee Steinfeld

BUT FIRST, IF YOU MISSED MNEK'S ICONIC VIDEO FOR 'TONGUE' CHECK IT OUT BELOW:

View the lyrics
Swimming pool of passion
Mutual attraction
We both know there is something going on
There is something going on

Didn't wanna start this verse with those three little words
'Cause we both know there is something going on
But I don't wanna play it wrong
So I'm not gonna say it
No, I don't wanna say it
I don't know how you'll take it
So I'mma try not to say it

'Cause when I said it in the past
Each time it didn't last
So I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it

So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one

I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
No big deal explaining how I feel
I don't know why it has taken us so long
Why it's taking us so long
So much hestiation for that kinda conversation
We both know there is something going on now
But we don't wanna play it wrong

So I'm not gonna say it
So that's not to say it
I don't know how to take it
So I'mma try not to say it

'Cause when i said it in the past
Each time it didn't last
So I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it

So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one

I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one

I'm putting both hands over my
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one

I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one

Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
Tip of my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
Love's on your tongue
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
I should bite my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
You might be the one
You might be the one
(I think I love ya)

No, I'm not trying to say it
No, I don't wanna say it
I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it

So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you
I think you're the one)

Now I'm putting both hands over my
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one

I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out, baby
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one

Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
Tip of my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
Love's on your tongue
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
I should bite my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
Writer(s): Uzoechi Osisioma Emenike, Julia Karlsson, Anton Rundberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The English singer-songwriter gave us such a pleasant surprise today when he dropped the brand new vibrant music video for 'Colour', which features both himself and Hailee!

The video was directed by Bradley & Pablo, a directorial duo who also directed MNEK’s fierce video for ‘Tongue’, as well as several music videos for Charli XCX, Louis Tomlinson and Nicki Minaj. 

Credit: MNEK's YouTube

It starts off with MNEK wearing all white in a white void, and the colour slowly starts to creep in – starting with the colourfully clothed dancers and eventually into the whole idyllic world which the rest of the video takes place in. Hailee's entrance only goes to spur on MNEK's fierceness more, they're such a natural duo together it's unreal.

You can check out the brilliant new video below!

MNEK - Colour (Official Video) ft. Hailee Steinfeld

MNEK has been a songwriter for big artists for years, having won the ASCAP Vanguard Award for his contributions to song writing in 2016, and more than deserves the spotlight to finally be on him. 

We can’t wait for him to release more, both of these new releases and accompanying videos have been EVERYTHING.

 

In the meantime, if you literally can't wait, we caught up with Hailee Steinfeld at Isle of MTV in Malta and got all the deets on who is going to feature on her own debut album! You can check that out right HERE!

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Pets Have Come To 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' And We're Already In Love With Them
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
MNEK &amp; Hailee Steinfeld in the &#039;Colours&#039; music video
MNEK Debuts Vibrant New Video For 'Colour' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Isle Of MTV 2018
You Won't Expect The Collaborations On Hailee Steinfeld's Debut Album
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Jason Derulo Press Image
Jason Derulo Spills Deets On That Rumoured BTS Collab
2018 Earworms - Catchiest Songs Of The Year
2018 Earworms: The Catchiest Tunes Of The Year (So Far)
Gemma Collins X Boohoo
Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising

More From MNEK

MNEK &amp; Hailee Steinfeld in the &#039;Colours&#039; music video
MNEK Debuts Vibrant New Video For 'Colour' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld
LGBT Music Videos
From A To MNEK: The LGBTQ+ Music Videos That Shook The World
MNEK
MNEK Has Worked On BTS' New Album 'Love Yourself: Tear'
MNEK - Tongue - Music Video
MNEK
Tongue
MNEK
MNEK Wows In Stunning 'Tongue' Music Video
DJ Khaled
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor
MNEK
MNEK Debuts Incredible New Single ‘Tongue’ on Annie Mac
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Is Working with MNEK on Her Brand New Album
Stormzy Ft. MNEK - Blinded By Your Grace Pt.2
Stormzy
Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 (Ft. MNEK)
MNEK
MNEK Jokes About Name Pronunciation on Twitter
Stormzy Responds to X Factor Backlash After Performing with Labrinth Instead of MNEK
MNEK
Paradise

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Isle Of MTV 2018
You Won't Expect The Collaborations On Hailee Steinfeld's Debut Album