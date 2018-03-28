Ella Eyre & Professor Green Added To Plymouth's Ocean City Sounds
Plus your boys R3WIRE & Varski are coming back to perform on the Hoe too!
Plymouth’s Ocean City Sounds just got bigger with the announcement of Ella Eyre, Professor Green and R3WIRE & Varski joining the line up on Thursday 26th July!
The artists join Bastille who are headlining this year’s event, part of the MTV Presents series, with a 90-minute set to thousands of revellers on Plymouth Hoe.
WATCH ELLA EYRE & SIGALA’S ‘CAME HERE FOR LOVE’ VIDEO HERE:
So glad I came here tonight
And I see you got what I wanted
Baby, you got what I like
I can see that you watching me
Come over, talk to me
Need you to give me a sign
You got that something sweet
That won't come easily
It's what I need tonight
I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out
I came here for love
I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out
I'm so ready to get on it
You follow me, you'll be fine
And I'm in too deep
Have I fallen, without anyone inside
I can see that you watching me
Come over, talk to me
Need you to give me a sign
You got that something sweet
That won't come easily
It's what I need tonight
I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out
I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I won't give, I won't give it up
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I know this, I know it's enough
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I won't give, I won't give it up
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I want you to reach out
I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out
I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out
BRIT and MOBO award winner Ella, who just unleashed her latest single ‘Answerphone’ on us with Banx & Ranx and Yxng Bane, said: “I can’t wait to come and perform at MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds. Plymouth Hoe is an amazing location, overlooking the sea and I’m really looking forward to a bit of sea, sunshine and singing with the crowds!”
Her buddy Professor Green will also be hitting the stage bringing with him some of his chart smashes including ‘Read All About It’, ‘Lullaby’ and more.
Green said: “I’ve performed in Plymouth a few times, it’s a great city and the location is incredible. I’m excited to join the MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds line-up in July to perform and share some new tracks from my forthcoming ep.”
Not only that, Club MTV faves R3WIRE & Varski will also be back this year with more of their legendary high-energy sets. The duo can’t wait to get back out there, saying: “We love performing in Plymouth and are so excited to come back for 2018 to get the crowds jumping and make Plymouth Hoe party central on 26 July.”
Tickets for MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds are on sale now from theticketstore.co.uk. Tickets cost £25 per day or £45 for an event pass with access to both days. VIP tickets are available for £75 per day or £140 for a two-day VIP event pass. All tickets are subject to a £2.50 booking fee.
For more information and the latest updates, see www.oceancitysounds.co.uk