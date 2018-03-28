Ella Eyre & Professor Green Added To Plymouth's Ocean City Sounds

Plymouth’s Ocean City Sounds just got bigger with the announcement of Ella Eyre, Professor Green and R3WIRE & Varski joining the line up on Thursday 26th July!

The artists join Bastille who are headlining this year’s event, part of the MTV Presents series, with a 90-minute set to thousands of revellers on Plymouth Hoe.

WATCH ELLA EYRE & SIGALA’S ‘CAME HERE FOR LOVE’ VIDEO HERE:

BRIT and MOBO award winner Ella, who just unleashed her latest single ‘Answerphone’ on us with Banx & Ranx and Yxng Bane, said: “I can’t wait to come and perform at MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds. Plymouth Hoe is an amazing location, overlooking the sea and I’m really looking forward to a bit of sea, sunshine and singing with the crowds!”

Her buddy Professor Green will also be hitting the stage bringing with him some of his chart smashes including ‘Read All About It’, ‘Lullaby’ and more.

Green said: “I’ve performed in Plymouth a few times, it’s a great city and the location is incredible. I’m excited to join the MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds line-up in July to perform and share some new tracks from my forthcoming ep.”

Not only that, Club MTV faves R3WIRE & Varski will also be back this year with more of their legendary high-energy sets. The duo can’t wait to get back out there, saying: “We love performing in Plymouth and are so excited to come back for 2018 to get the crowds jumping and make Plymouth Hoe party central on 26 July.”

Tickets for MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds are on sale now from theticketstore.co.uk. Tickets cost £25 per day or £45 for an event pass with access to both days. VIP tickets are available for £75 per day or £140 for a two-day VIP event pass. All tickets are subject to a £2.50 booking fee.

For more information and the latest updates, see www.oceancitysounds.co.uk