MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds

Ella Eyre & Professor Green Added To Plymouth's Ocean City Sounds

Plus your boys R3WIRE & Varski are coming back to perform on the Hoe too!

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 09:47

Plymouth’s Ocean City Sounds just got bigger with the announcement of Ella Eyre, Professor Green and R3WIRE & Varski joining the line up on Thursday 26th July!

The artists join Bastille who are headlining this year’s event, part of the MTV Presents series, with a 90-minute set to thousands of revellers on Plymouth Hoe.

WATCH ELLA EYRE & SIGALA’S ‘CAME HERE FOR LOVE’ VIDEO HERE:

View the lyrics
I'm no longer broken Hearted
So glad I came here tonight
And I see you got what I wanted
Baby, you got what I like

I can see that you watching me
Come over, talk to me
Need you to give me a sign
You got that something sweet
That won't come easily
It's what I need tonight

I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out

I came here for love
I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out

I'm so ready to get on it
You follow me, you'll be fine
And I'm in too deep
Have I fallen, without anyone inside

I can see that you watching me
Come over, talk to me
Need you to give me a sign
You got that something sweet
That won't come easily
It's what I need tonight

I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out

I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out

This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I won't give, I won't give it up
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I know this, I know it's enough
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I won't give, I won't give it up
This is what we came here for
We came here for love
I want you to reach out

I came here for love
For someone to hold me down
I won't give it up, no
I want you to reach out

I came here for love
I came here for love
I want you to reach out
Writer(s): Ella McMahon, SCOTT WILD, Bruce Fielder, Cédric Steinmyller, Bryn Christopher Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

BRIT and MOBO award winner Ella, who just unleashed her latest single ‘Answerphone’ on us with Banx & Ranx and Yxng Bane, said: “I can’t wait to come and perform at MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds. Plymouth Hoe is an amazing location, overlooking the sea and I’m really looking forward to a bit of sea, sunshine and singing with the crowds!”

Her buddy Professor Green will also be hitting the stage bringing with him some of his chart smashes including ‘Read All About It’, ‘Lullaby’ and more. 

Green said: “I’ve performed in Plymouth a few times, it’s a great city and the location is incredible. I’m excited to join the MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds line-up in July to perform and share some new tracks from my forthcoming ep.”

Not only that, Club MTV faves R3WIRE & Varski will also be back this year with more of their legendary high-energy sets. The duo can’t wait to get back out there, saying: “We love performing in Plymouth and are so excited to come back for 2018 to get the crowds jumping and make Plymouth Hoe party central on 26 July.”

Tickets for MTV Presents: Ocean City Sounds are on sale now from theticketstore.co.uk. Tickets cost £25 per day or £45 for an event pass with access to both days. VIP tickets are available for £75 per day or £140 for a two-day VIP event pass. All tickets are subject to a £2.50 booking fee. 

For more information and the latest updates, see www.oceancitysounds.co.uk

Latest News

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series
The Reason Marnie Simpson Wasn’t A Huge Fan Of Her Secret Sex Tape
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
Beyoncé attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City
The Beyonce Biting Saga Continues As Chrissy Teigen Leads Stars Speaking Out
People Think This Photo Proves Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Are Dating
Ella Eyre & Professor Green Added To Plymouth's Ocean City Sounds
Tyga Addresses Rumours That He’s The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter
8 Very Real Struggles For People Who Hate Confrontation
Fans Reckon Kim Kardashian And Mario Dedivanovic's New Eyeshadow Palette Is A Kylie Jenner Rip Off
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
The Sims Mobile
Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It
Common Eyeshadow Mistakes You're Making And How To Fix Them
5 Seconds Of Summer in &#039;Want You Back&#039; video
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
Is Facebook Logging Your Phone Calls And Texts?
Superhot Game
Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now
Album artwork for Cardi B&#039;s debut album &#039;Invasion of Privacy&#039;
Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'

More From MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds

Ella Eyre & Professor Green Added To Plymouth's Ocean City Sounds
Bastille
Bastille Will Headline Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
Tyga Addresses Rumours That He’s The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter