MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

When you look so good and baby, you don't even know
When the world is ours but the world is not your kind of thing
Full of shooting stars, brighter as they're vanishing
Oh you've seen enough to know it's children who teach
You're still free enough to wake up on a bed or a beach
You're the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You're the best thing about me
I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me
The best thing about me
I been crying out: How bad can a good time be?
Shooting off my mouth, that's another great thing about me
I have everything but I feel like nothing at all
There's no risky thing for a man who's determined to fall
You're the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You're the best thing about me
I'm the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me
Why am I
Why am I walking away? (Walking away)
Why am I walking away?
I can see it all so clearly
I can see what you can't see
I can see you love her loudly
When she needs you quietly
You're the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You're the best thing about me
Why am I
Why am I walking away? (Walking away)
Why am I walking away?
MTV are thrilled to reveal that stellar rock band U2 will be honoured with the prestigious Global Icon award at the 2017 MTV EMAs, and, on the eve of the event, the band will mark the occasion with a live EMAs performance in London’s landmark Trafalgar Square!
MTV Presents Trafalgar Square will take place on Saturday 11th November in the heart of the city and part of their performance will be broadcast the following night during the live show from the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 12th November at 8pm.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, today welcomed the special MTV Presents Trafalgar Square event. He said: “London is one of the live music capitals of the world, with an unrivalled music heritage. It is fantastic to host the EMAs in our city for the first time in 21 years. I’m delighted that Trafalgar Square will host this special MTV Presents performance – an iconic venue for an iconic band.
“I have been saying, loud and clear, that London is open to talent, creativity and business. What better way to showcase this than one of the world’s greatest rock bands performing to Londoners from all backgrounds, for free, in the heart of our great city?”
Ticket Ballot
To be in with a chance of being part of this very special MTV event, register now HERE until 10pm tomorrow, Tuesday 7th November. If you are successful, you will be contacted by email on Wednesday 8th November with a unique code and link – and a 24 hour window to obtain tickets.
If you don’t receive an email on Wednesday 8th November, don’t be disheartened as a track from this once-in-a-lifetime show will be included in MTV EMAs, which will be broadcast from The SSE Arena, Wembley on MTV on Sunday 12 November at 8pm.
Guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult + 18.
Click here for full ticket ballot terms and conditions.
Click here for the full ticket terms and conditions.
See the thorn twist in your side
I wait for you
Sleight of hand and twist of fate
On a bed of nails she makes me wait
And I wait without you
With or without you
With or without you
Through the storm we reach the shore
You give it all but I want more
And I'm waiting for you
With or without you
With or without you
I can't live
With or without you
And you give yourself away
And you give yourself away
And you give
And you give
And you give yourself away
My hands are tied
My body bruised, she's got me with
Nothing to win and
Nothing left to lose
And you give yourself away
And you give yourself away
And you give
And you give
And you give yourself away
With or without you
With or without you
I can't live
With or without you
With or without you
With or without you
I can't live
With or without you
With or without you