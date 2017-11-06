MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

MTV are thrilled to reveal that stellar rock band U2 will be honoured with the prestigious Global Icon award at the 2017 MTV EMAs, and, on the eve of the event, the band will mark the occasion with a live EMAs performance in London’s landmark Trafalgar Square!

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square will take place on Saturday 11th November in the heart of the city and part of their performance will be broadcast the following night during the live show from the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 12th November at 8pm.

Credit: Anton Corbijn

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, today welcomed the special MTV Presents Trafalgar Square event. He said: “London is one of the live music capitals of the world, with an unrivalled music heritage. It is fantastic to host the EMAs in our city for the first time in 21 years. I’m delighted that Trafalgar Square will host this special MTV Presents performance – an iconic venue for an iconic band.

“I have been saying, loud and clear, that London is open to talent, creativity and business. What better way to showcase this than one of the world’s greatest rock bands performing to Londoners from all backgrounds, for free, in the heart of our great city?”

WATCH U2'S ICONIC 'WITH OR WITHOUT YOU':