Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...

We are SO excited to unveil our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 shortlist, championing ten emerging artists who we believe will break through over the coming months.

It's safe to say last year's winner YUNGBLUD has had an epic 2020, who earlier this month, recently took home an award and performed at the 2020 MTV EMA after being introduced by none other than rock legend Dave Grohl himself.

Catching up with him recently the singer told us: "Like the rest of the world my year has been pretty crazy, but one thing is for sure, since being named MTV Push’s 2020 winner – I’ve had some unreal career changing experiences. Thanks for everything MTV…can’t wait to see who is nominated this year and is set to take my crown."

We can't wait to find out who tops this year's list!

In January, we'll be throwing it over to you guys to decide our winner but for now, find out more about our 10 nominees below...

220 KID

Who? Emerging as one of the UK’s most exciting dance-pop artists, producer/DJ/songwriter 220 KID has already taken UK dancefloors by storm with his Top 10 smash ‘Don’t Need Love’ with GRACEY plus a string of high-profile remixes for the likes of Little Mix and Anne-Marie Ft. Doja Cat. The world needs to dance right now and 220 KID is providing the soundtrack.

Listen To: ‘Too Many Nights’ (with JC Stewart), ‘Don’t Need Love’ (with GRACEY).

He says: “This is truly humbling, my mum was convinced I was so pale as a kid because I spent so much time inside watching MTV. I wrote on my vision board when I started making music to get “a play on MTV” so to be nominated is incredible. It also shows no matter what your dream is and no matter how late you start anything is possible.”

Follow: IG - @220kid

Alfie Templeman

Who? At just 17 years old, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Alfie Templeman already has 4 EPs under his belt, recording and releasing his first demos at 13. With a work ethic as strong as that, he’s coming to dominate the the UK indie-pop scene and we can’t wait to see it.

Listen To: ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’, ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’, ‘Obvious Guy’.

He says: “I love MTV, I grew up watching it as a kid. So I honestly can’t believe that I’ve made it onto their top 10 shortlist, it’s an absolute honour to be given this opportunity so thank you MTV!”

Follow: IG - @alfietempleman

Arlo Parks

Who? Tastemakers all over have been raving about Arlo Parks and the hype is real. 20-year-old singer and poet Arlo Parks’ inspirations range from Portishead to Kendrick Lamar and she’s been busy collecting fans including Billie Eilish, Florence Welch and Michelle Obama. Make room in your playlists now.

Listen To: ‘Hurt’, ‘Black Dog’, ‘Eugene’.

She says: "What a wonderful honour to be one of MTV’s 10 Push artists! To have this level of support for my creative vision this early on means the world."

Follow: IG - @arlo.parks

AWA

Who? Your new favourite R&B singer, AWA has taken full control of her sound. AWA offers empowering anthems of self-love, resilience and independence and we’re sure 2021 has big things in store for her.

Listen To: ‘Feelings’ Ft. JB Scofield, ‘Like I Do’, ‘F**kin’ Love Songs’ Ft. Ebenezer.

She says: “My childhood was filled with me dancing and singing along to music videos on MTV. It was my favourite thing to do. To be acknowledged by MTV at this age, when I’m releasing music that I adore, fills me with gratitude and makes me extremely happy. I’m so excited to see what exciting things will unfold from this! Love, Awa”.

Follow: IG - @thisisawa

Bree Runway

Who? Bree Runway will not be put in a box and we love to see it. Serving her own brand of ‘destructive pop’ and eye-popping music videos, Rihanna, Missy Elliott and Doja Cat to name just a few are already on board and so are we!

Listen To: ‘ATM’ Ft. Missy Elliott, ‘DAMN DANIEL Ft. Yung Baby Tate, ‘LITTLE NOKIA’.

She says: “Wow, such a big honour to be a part of this list. MTV played such a big role in my childhood and heavily contributed to my perception of what a true popstar is, I was always glued to the TV with MTV on heavy rotation, tuned into the greats, hoping I’d be living out my dreams like them one day, and here we are.”

Follow: IG - @breerunway

Claudia Valentina

Who? Pop superstar in waiting Claudia Valentina, has been hustling from an early age. At 10 years old she was performing in the West End as part of the Billy Elliot production before moving to LA at just 13 to craft her song writing skills. Now, having just released her debut EP, she’s ready to take the world by storm.

Listen To: ‘4:15’, ‘If I’m Being Honest’, ‘Seven’.

She says: “I’m so excited to be nominated for MTV Push... I’ve watched MTV since I was a kid so it’s a dream come true to be in the running. There’s so much talent amongst previous winners, most of which I loved and listened to growing up so to be a part of this blows my mind!”

Follow: IG - @claudia_valentina__

Griff

Who? Another artist captivating everyone with her raw and ruminatve pop songs, Griff is definitely one to watch right now. Already boasting 4M monthly listeners on Spotify right now, 2020 saw Griff bag a collab with Zedd (‘Inside Out’) and soundtrack Disney’s current Christmas ad with ‘Love Is A Compass’.

Listen To: ‘Say It Again’, ‘Inside Out’ (with Zedd), ‘Good Stuff’.

She says: “Thank you MTV!!! I appreciate all your support! Hope I don’t disappoint :)”

Follow: IG - @wiffygriffy

Inhaler

Who? Despite only releasing a handful of singles, Dublin four-piece Inhaler are making themselves heard and repping rock on this year’s MTV PUSH list. Having bonded over a love of the likes of The Stone Roses, The Strokes, Depeche Mode and more, Robert, Elijah, Ryan and Josh, have already seen themselves supporting Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Courteeners and DMAs and have already seen sell-out audiences at their own headline shows.

Listen To: ‘When It Breaks’, ‘Ice Cream Sundae’, ‘My Honest Face’.

They say: “We are over the moon to be nominated for MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021. MTV’s been a big part of our lives where we’ve discovered some of our favourite artists so to be nominated for this is very surreal.”

Follow: IG - @inhalerdublin

Nathan Dawe

Who? You already know Nathan Dawe. He soundtracked your summer linking up with KSI on the Top 5 smash ‘Lighter’ and earlier in the year was responsible for ‘Flowers’ - his fresh take on the Sweet Female Attitude anthem which featured Jaykae. There’s more floorfillers incoming and 2021 looks bright for this DJ/producer.

Listen To: ‘Lighter’ (with KSI), ‘Flowers’ (with Jaykae), ‘Cheatin’.

He says: “If you told me that I’d be nominated for MTV Push 2021 this time last year, I never would have believed you. I really appreciate the recognition of a great year for myself and my team!”

Follow: IG - @nathandawe

Pa Salieu

Who? One of the most exciting names in UK rap right now, Coventry’s Pa Salieu is taking the country by storm. Embracing his Gambian heritage and defying labels, the critical acclaim keeps on coming and rightfully deserves a place in our list this year.

Listen To: ‘Energy’ (with Mahalia), ‘B***K’, ‘Block Boy’.

He says: "Yo yo my family, videos have always been something important to what I do, they go well with my music, so I’m especially happy to have been selected by MTV. Thank you and blessings always."

Follow: IG - @pa_salieu