Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Have A Christmas Duet Coming

The country legend got the collaboration she wanted...

Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 17:38

This year's festive season gets more musical by the day.

Gwen Stefani dropped a Christmas album last month, Sia is releasing one this month, and now Nick Jonas has teamed up with the iconic Shania Twain for a Christmas duet.

The unlikely duo have announced 'Say All You Want For Christmas' with a teaser and it sounds rather lovely actually.

Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spotlight, what's that?
All of the words that I'm saying
Are just a fancy way of saying "I care"
I don't suppose you have a moment to spare me
Do you? Do you?
I've been looking for lovin', all the wrong places
You too? You too?
I don't like to wait when you tell me "oh well"
I have the suspicion you're not being yourself
I don't suppose you have a moment to spare me
Do you? Do you?
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spotlight, what's that?
All of the words that I'm saying
Are just a fancy way of saying "I care"
You're probably somewhere, with someone I don't know
That's cool, and that's cool
And I hope that she gives you, all the things that you deserve
That's true, that's true
I don't like to wait when you tell me "oh well"
I have the suspicion you're not being yourself
You're probably somewhere, with someone I don't know
That's cool, and that's cool
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spotlight, what's that?
All of the words that I'm saying
Are just a fancy way of saying "I care"
Let it cut it off, and we know why
I'm in love with myself, cold inside
Too many shoes in your closet, go some miles
I suck at talking to girls, here goes a try
More woman than I should've in a century
Bitches on my side like a Kennedy
Starting to drain all my energy
I love it, shoot the frame like an enemy
At the same time, and I can't lie
Too many girls for the way that I rock the bassline
You got addicted to the seas of the bassline
Lets see how you're gonna do with the back and forth fameline
After all the shit we been through
I play the rocksea, I ain't 'bout to guestlist you
And I know I'm talking shit, it ain't fair
Hate is just a fancy way saying that I care
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spotlight, what's that?
All of the words that I'm saying
Are just a fancy way of saying "I care"
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spotlight, what's that?
All of the words that I'm saying
Are just a fancy way of saying "I care"
Saying I care
"Cause when we're all alone and I hold you close / Everything I need / Say all you want for Christmas is me," they harmonize over a guitar-based production.

'Say All You Want For Christmas' sounds like a warm by-the-fire sing-along tune with a little bit of Shania's country twang in the instrumentation for good measure.

While the collaboration may come as a surprise, the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' legend planted the seed back in August when she revealed that she wanted to work with the youngest Jonas brother.

At the time, Shania revealed that she “would love to sing with” Nick, saying “he’s got an incredible voice and secondly he’s just a sweet person.”

She also name-dropped Nicki Minaj and fellow pop icon Britney Spears, so now that she got her Jonas wish it should only be a matter of time until the rest of her/our dream collaborations come true.

'Say All You Want For Christmas' is out tomorrow! Merry Christmas!

Words: Ross McNeilage

You're so complicated - you hang over my shoulder
When I read my mail
I don't appreciate it
When I talk to other guys
You think they're on my tail

I get so aggravated when I get off the phone
And get the third degree
I'm really feelin' frustrated
Why don't you take a pill and put a little trust in me
And you'll see

Don't freak out until you know the facts
Relax

Don't be stupid - you know I love you
Don't be ridiculous - you know I need you
Don't be absurd - you know I want you
Don't be impossible

I'm mad about you (I‘m mad about you)
Can't live without you (can‘t live without you)
I'm crazy bout you (I‘m crazy bout you)
So don't be stupid - you know I love you

Stop overreacting
You even get suspicious when I paint my nails
It's definitely distracting
The way you dramatize every little small detail

Don't freak out until you know the facts
Relax - Max

Don't be stupid - you know I love you
Don't be ridiculous - you know I need you
Don't be absurd - you know I want you
Don't be impossible

I'm mad about you (I‘m mad about you)
Can't live without you (can‘t live without you)
I'm crazy bout you (I‘m crazy bout you)
So don't be stupid - you know I love you

Don't be stupid - you're my baby
I'm mad about you (I‘m mad about you)
Can't live without you (can‘t live without you)
I'm crazy bout you (I‘m crazy bout you)
So don't be stupid - you know I love you
Don't be stupid - you know I love you
Don't be ridiculous - you know I need you
Don't be absurd - you know I want you
Don't be impossible
