Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Have A Christmas Duet Coming

This year's festive season gets more musical by the day.

Gwen Stefani dropped a Christmas album last month, Sia is releasing one this month, and now Nick Jonas has teamed up with the iconic Shania Twain for a Christmas duet.

The unlikely duo have announced 'Say All You Want For Christmas' with a teaser and it sounds rather lovely actually.

"Cause when we're all alone and I hold you close / Everything I need / Say all you want for Christmas is me," they harmonize over a guitar-based production.

'Say All You Want For Christmas' sounds like a warm by-the-fire sing-along tune with a little bit of Shania's country twang in the instrumentation for good measure.

While the collaboration may come as a surprise, the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' legend planted the seed back in August when she revealed that she wanted to work with the youngest Jonas brother.

At the time, Shania revealed that she “would love to sing with” Nick, saying “he’s got an incredible voice and secondly he’s just a sweet person.”

She also name-dropped Nicki Minaj and fellow pop icon Britney Spears, so now that she got her Jonas wish it should only be a matter of time until the rest of her/our dream collaborations come true.

'Say All You Want For Christmas' is out tomorrow! Merry Christmas!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…..isn’t it @shaniatwain 😎👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nUYyu2zdgs — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 9, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

