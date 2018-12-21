Noah Centineo And Justin Bieber Are Competing For The Affections Of Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is currently living out the dream of 50% of the population after both Noah Centineo and Justin Bieber commented on his recent upload arguing about who loves him more.

The situation kicked off when the 20-year-old uploaded a fire selfie, which prompted the star of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to share his appreciation for the moody AF shot.

Getty

In a response captured from Comments By Celebs, Noah keeps things short and sweet with the kind of message most millennials across the world would pay good money to receive: “I love you.”

Instagram

Things got more interesting when Justin Bieber – an old friend and collaborator of Jaden’s – came through to argue that his connection with the singer is stronger than ever and that nobody can just sweep in and claim their feelings are purer than his.

“Thought I was your boyfriend,” he responded, as Jaden replied: “You Know That You Are.”

Instagram

But hold your horses, because this might be even more confusing than it first appears. Some fans out there have assumed that Justin’s comment was actually directed towards Noah, not Jaden.

The reasoning behind this? Only that incredible throwback video of a 16-year-old Noah Centineo dancing around to Justin’s 2012 hit ‘Boyfriend’ that resurfaced a few days ago.

Tumblr

ICYMI, Noah teamed up with friend and fellow actor Jack Griffo as they donned superhero costumes and danced around Burbank in the creation of their very own alternative music video.

So, what is the truth? Tweet us your theories @MTVUK.

