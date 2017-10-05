P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once
The 'What About Us' is ready to twirl above our heads and fly across stadiums once again...
Bear with us: P!nk just made three huge announcements!
The pop superstar started her Thursday by releasing the trailer for an upcoming behind-the-album documentary, then released a brand new song from her new album and then announced a world tour. Whew!
First up: the documentary. So, On the Record: Beautiful Trauma will be an Apple Music exclusive accompanying the Beautiful Trauma album when it drops on October 13, and will follow the singer as she recorded the album and launched its campaign earlier this summer.
The film will also feature sit-down interviews with P!nk and never-before-seen performances from a private gig filmed last month for the special.
Next: speaking of gigs, the incredible performer has officially announced the Beautiful Trauma World Tour. AH! WORLD TOUR!
She has only revealed the North American dates so far, where she'll play an insane 40 shows in 3 months (!), but the world in world tour means she'll be returning to the UK. Hopefully she doesn't make us wait too long to find out when!
Finally, after releasing the gorgeous title track last week, she has dropped another new song from the album before its release next Friday.
'Whatever You Want' is a classic P!nk-fighting-for-love song. It's a gorgeous acoustic midtempo built with stunning harmonies that elevate the song to something much bigger than its laidback production.
You'll get it as soon as you pre-order the album and is streaming all the usual places. Have a listen and watch the trailer for On the Record, all below!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH P!NK'S 'WHAT ABOUT US' VIDEO BELOW
We are rockets, pointed up at the stars
We are billions of beautiful hearts
And you sold us down the river too far
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
We are problems that want to be solved
We are children that need to be loved
We were willing, we came when you called
But man, you fooled us, enough is enough, oh
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Sticks and stones, they may break these bones
But then I'll be ready, are you ready?
It's the start of us, waking up, come on
Are you ready? I'll be ready
I don't want control, I want to let go
Are you ready? I'll be ready
'Cause now it's time to let them know we are ready
What about us?
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
So what about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?