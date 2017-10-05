P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once

Bear with us: P!nk just made three huge announcements!

The pop superstar started her Thursday by releasing the trailer for an upcoming behind-the-album documentary, then released a brand new song from her new album and then announced a world tour. Whew!

First up: the documentary. So, On the Record: Beautiful Trauma will be an Apple Music exclusive accompanying the Beautiful Trauma album when it drops on October 13, and will follow the singer as she recorded the album and launched its campaign earlier this summer.

The film will also feature sit-down interviews with P!nk and never-before-seen performances from a private gig filmed last month for the special.

Next: speaking of gigs, the incredible performer has officially announced the Beautiful Trauma World Tour. AH! WORLD TOUR!

Getty Images

She has only revealed the North American dates so far, where she'll play an insane 40 shows in 3 months (!), but the world in world tour means she'll be returning to the UK. Hopefully she doesn't make us wait too long to find out when!

Finally, after releasing the gorgeous title track last week, she has dropped another new song from the album before its release next Friday.

'Whatever You Want' is a classic P!nk-fighting-for-love song. It's a gorgeous acoustic midtempo built with stunning harmonies that elevate the song to something much bigger than its laidback production.

You'll get it as soon as you pre-order the album and is streaming all the usual places. Have a listen and watch the trailer for On the Record, all below!

Words: Ross McNeilage

