P!nk

P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once

The 'What About Us' is ready to twirl above our heads and fly across stadiums once again...

Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 16:01

Bear with us: P!nk just made three huge announcements!

The pop superstar started her Thursday by releasing the trailer for an upcoming behind-the-album documentary, then released a brand new song from her new album and then announced a world tour. Whew!

First up: the documentary. So, On the Record: Beautiful Trauma will be an Apple Music exclusive accompanying the Beautiful Trauma album when it drops on October 13, and will follow the singer as she recorded the album and launched its campaign earlier this summer.

The film will also feature sit-down interviews with P!nk and never-before-seen performances from a private gig filmed last month for the special.

Next: speaking of gigs, the incredible performer has officially announced the Beautiful Trauma World Tour. AH! WORLD TOUR!

Getty Images

She has only revealed the North American dates so far, where she'll play an insane 40 shows in 3 months (!), but the world in world tour means she'll be returning to the UK. Hopefully she doesn't make us wait too long to find out when!

Finally, after releasing the gorgeous title track last week, she has dropped another new song from the album before its release next Friday.

'Whatever You Want' is a classic P!nk-fighting-for-love song. It's a gorgeous acoustic midtempo built with stunning harmonies that elevate the song to something much bigger than its laidback production.

You'll get it as soon as you pre-order the album and is streaming all the usual places. Have a listen and watch the trailer for On the Record, all below!

Whatever You Want

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH P!NK'S 'WHAT ABOUT US' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
We are searchlights, we can see in the dark
We are rockets, pointed up at the stars
We are billions of beautiful hearts
And you sold us down the river too far

What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?

We are problems that want to be solved
We are children that need to be loved
We were willing, we came when you called
But man, you fooled us, enough is enough, oh

What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?

Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?

Sticks and stones, they may break these bones
But then I'll be ready, are you ready?
It's the start of us, waking up, come on
Are you ready? I'll be ready
I don't want control, I want to let go
Are you ready? I'll be ready
'Cause now it's time to let them know we are ready
What about us?

What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
So what about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?

What about us?
What about us?
What about us?

What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
Writer(s): Steve Mac, Alecia B. Moore, John Mcdaid Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Announce 'Por Favor', The Spanglish Banger We Deserve

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once

Your 5 Minute Fashion Fix: Perspex Rain Boots, An Asos Bargain & A Classic Kardashian Throwback

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson's Amazing Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have 'Split' Following 'Constant Rows'

A Victoria's Secret X Balmain Collab Is Dropping At This Year's VS Fashion Show

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate Biggest Singles and Albums of the Year So Far Lists

Two Of The Stranger Things Cast Members Are Probs Dating And OMG Please Let It Be So

Get to Know: Lotto Boyzz

Anne-Marie at Topshop&#039;s London Fashion Week show

Anne-Marie Announces Headline UK Tour

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off At THOSE Super Unflattering Bikini Pics In New KUWTK

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Glee Actor Mark Salling Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison Over Child Pornography Images

How To Come To Terms With Your Massive Weakness For F***boys

Lauren Jauregui

Did Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Not Like 7/27?

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus at Spotify&#039;s Welcome Home Miley &#039;Younger Now&#039; launch party in Nashville, Tennessee

Miley Cyrus Says She Won't Go On Tour With 'Younger Now'

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Selena Gomez on set of Woody Allen&#039;s untitled film in New York City

Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Making A Documentary About Her Lupus Battle

Is Niall Horan Dating Neighbours Star Olympia Valance?!

Jemma Lucy RAGES At Kem Cetinay’s Response To Amber Davies Party Drama

More From P!nk

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Announces Documentary, A World Tour And Drops New Song 'Whatever You Want' All At Once

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More...

Little Mix, P!nk and Christina Aguilera Will Feature On A New Soundtrack

VMAs

P!nk Accepts the 2017 Video Vanguard Award At The 2017 VMAs

P!nk

P!nk Video Vanguard Medley (Live At The 2017 VMAs)

VMAs

P!nk's VMA Vanguard Performance Will Stretch Boundaries

11 Times P!nk Was A Total Music Video Badass

Music

Eminem And P!nk Have An 'Unbelievable' New Song Coming Soon

Pink At V Festival 2017
Music

P!nk Literally Flies Into V Festival 2017 For Hit-Packed Set

P!nk

What About Us

Pink To Receive The 2017 VMA Video Vanguard Award
Music

P!nk Is Our 2017 VMA Vanguard Award Recipient!

P!nk

New Music Out This Week (11th August 2017)

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Says It's Her Turn To Be The Pretty One After Marnie Simpson Applauds Her Weight-Loss

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry’s Incredible Transformation Over The Years

Sophie Kasaei And Chloe Ferry Display Incredible Weight-loss As Geordie Shore Gets Back To Filming

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Responds To Jemma Lucy's Accusations That She Was Rejected From Amber Davies' Party - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby Confirmed To Be Joining Another MTV Show, But What Is It?

Jemma Lucy Flaunts The Bubble Butt Result of Her Second Brazilian Bum Lift And Holy Moly

Glee Actor Mark Salling Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison Over Child Pornography Images

Celebrity

The World Thinks Chloe Ferry Is On The Apprentice But It's Actually Josh Ritchie's Sister And LOL

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson's Amazing Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb