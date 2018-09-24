Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Fans Discover Secret HIDDEN Pokemon

Pokémon fans have discovered a secret, unannounced Pokémon hiding in Pokémon Go.

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 12:28

Pokémon fans think they've discovered a secret, unannounced Pokémon hiding in the latest Pokémon Go data.

Who is this mysterious Pokemon who's been discovered in Pokemon Go? / Niantic

According Eurogamer, it looks like a Ditto - one of the original 151 Pokémon - is hiding in the latest files. Twitter user Chrales, who's well known for peeking behind the scenes of Pokémon Go's data, found this mysterious creature after rooting around in the backend of the game after the release of Kecleon:

https://twitter.com/Chrales/status/1043013990949908480/photo/1

While it's possible it's just a generic image, or a just placeholder put in place, it's interesting that there are two images, with one looking like a Shiny variant. And given we're getting close to the release of Let's Go: Eevee and Let's Go: Pikachu, it's just possible we've had a sneak peek at something new, with the number "891" perhaps indicating its place on the Pokédex, perhaps?

Could it be a Ditto? / The Pokemon Company

While we're on the subject of all things Pokémon Go, if you're still building your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. And did you hear the news that competitive battles are coming to Pokémon Go by the end of the year?

Pokémon Go - Pokémon's first augmented reality game that puts Pokémon in your real-life surroundings - is out now on most mobile devices.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

 


 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018
Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Fans Discover Secret HIDDEN Pokemon
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction After Discovering Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant
Ariana Grande tells fans &quot;everything will be okay&quot; after announcing her break from the music industry.
Ariana Grande Tells Fans "Everything Will Be Okay"
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
MTV EMA Best UK &amp; Ireland Act 2018 - Wildcard Nominees
Vote Now To Decide Your 2018 MTV EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland attend boxing match
Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Had The World's Most Lit Weekend
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Taylor Swift Being Like ‘A Big Sister’ To Her
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Bella Thorne promoting her upcoming film Conrad and Michelle
Bella Thorne Opens Up About Her Mental Health After ‘Hack’ Leaks Risqué Photos
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Gets Emotional As She Tells Ste Rankine How He Made Her Feel ‘So Low’
Everything You Need To Know About Facebook Dating
Including Dua Lipa And Ariana Grande: The Celebrity Hair Trends That Have Dominated 2018
MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Stormzy, Rita Ora & More See MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 To A Spectacular Close

More From Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Fans Discover Secret HIDDEN Pokemon
Pokemon: Let&#039;s Go, Eevee!
Here's The All-New Way To Evolve Pokemon In Upcoming Games 'Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu' & 'Let's Go Eevee!'
Pokemon Go
Multiplayer Battles Are FINALLY Coming To Pokémon Go! Here's Everything New That's Coming For Rest Of The Year
Spinda, Pokemon Go
Here's How To Catch Brand New Pokémon, Spinda, In Pokémon Go
Lucky Pokemon
Lucky Pokemon Are Coming To Pokemon Go!
Pokemon Go Summer Tour
Here's The SECRET To Transferring Your Pokémon Go Collection Into Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee!
Pokemon: Let&#039;s Go, Pikachu
New Games For Nintendo Switch Announced: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!
Shiny Pikachu in Pokemon Go
Things Are Heating Up In Pokémon Go With The Arrival Of Tropical Alolan Pokeman
Pokemon Go Summer Tour
Pokémon Go's Summer Tour 2018 Will Bring Pokemon To The Real World With These Exciting Events You Can Join
Pokemon Go Battle Showdown
Pokémon Go's Battle Showdown: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The New Event

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby in Blue Lagoon in Iceland
Charlotte Crosby Rocks Stunning One Piece As She Reveals She’s “Not Having Any Luck” In Iceland
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 On-Screen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships: Including Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About