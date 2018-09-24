Pokemon Go Fans Discover Secret HIDDEN Pokemon

Pokémon fans think they've discovered a secret, unannounced Pokémon hiding in the latest Pokémon Go data.

Who is this mysterious Pokemon who's been discovered in Pokemon Go? / Niantic

According Eurogamer, it looks like a Ditto - one of the original 151 Pokémon - is hiding in the latest files. Twitter user Chrales, who's well known for peeking behind the scenes of Pokémon Go's data, found this mysterious creature after rooting around in the backend of the game after the release of Kecleon:

https://twitter.com/Chrales/status/1043013990949908480/photo/1

While it's possible it's just a generic image, or a just placeholder put in place, it's interesting that there are two images, with one looking like a Shiny variant. And given we're getting close to the release of Let's Go: Eevee and Let's Go: Pikachu, it's just possible we've had a sneak peek at something new, with the number "891" perhaps indicating its place on the Pokédex, perhaps?

Could it be a Ditto? / The Pokemon Company

While we're on the subject of all things Pokémon Go, if you're still building your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon, too. And did you hear the news that competitive battles are coming to Pokémon Go by the end of the year?

Pokémon Go - Pokémon's first augmented reality game that puts Pokémon in your real-life surroundings - is out now on most mobile devices.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx



