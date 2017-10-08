The Pussycat Dolls Confirm Reunion and Something Is Coming Soon
Nicole Scherzinger is getting the iconic group back together...
Say goodbye to your buttons and ta-ra to your man: The Pussycat Dolls are officially returning.
After rumours of a reunion surfaced last week, an official website and Instagram have popped up this morning to confirm that our dreams are becoming a reality. PCD 2.0 is on.
Nicole Scherzinger will join forces with Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts again to bring some much-needed sexy sass back into pop music.
THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS? IN 2017?! Good things really do happen to those who wait. Schamazing.
The launch of PCDReunion.com is keeping the specifics a mystery for now - new music? a tour? - but gives us the chance to to sign up to the group's newsletter for further announcements, meaning more will be revealed soon.
Thanks to timeless hits like 'Buttons', 'Wait A Minute' and 'I Hate This Part', PCD became A-list pop stars very quickly after debuting withn 'Don't Cha' back in 2005 and are the most successful girl group of the noughties (!) as they sold more than the legendary Destiny's Child.
With new music expected imminently and Nicole judging on The X Factor, should we expect a live debut during one of the live shows? As PCD taught us, 'Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps!'
The band collaborated with music icons like Timbaland and Snoop Dogg on their first two albums, and released a lot of huge hits, so the bar is high but we believe they'll come back with a vengence!
Words: Ross McNeilage
