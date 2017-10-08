The Pussycat Dolls Confirm Reunion and Something Is Coming Soon

View the lyrics

Ha, ha-ha, ha-ha

Ha, ha-ha, ha

Ha-ha, ha-ha, ha-ha

Ha, ha-ha, ha



It's funny how a man only thinks about the...

You got a real big heart, but I'm looking at your...

You got real big brains, but I'm looking at your...

Girl, there ain't no pain in me looking at your...



I don't give a...

Keep looking at my...

'Cause it don't mean a thing if you're looking at my...

Ha I'm a do my thing while you're playing with your...

Ha, ha-ha, ha-ha, ha-ha



Every boy's the same

Since I've been to the seventh grade

They been trying to get with me

Trying to Ha, ha-ha, ha, ha-ha

They always got a plan

To be my one and only man

Want to hold me with their hands

Want to Ha, ha-ha, ha, ha-ha



I keep turning them down

But, they always come around

Asking me to go around

That's not the way it's going down

'Cause they only want

Only want my ha, ha-ha

Ha, ha-ha

Only want what they want

But, na, ah-ah

Na, ah-ah



It's funny how a man only thinks about the...

You got a real big heart, but I'm looking at your...

You got real big brains, but I'm looking at your...

Girl, there ain't no pain in me looking at your...



I don't give a...

Keep looking at my...

'Cause it don't mean a thing if you're looking at my...

Ha I'm a do my thing while you're playing with your...

Ha, ha-ha, ha-ha, ha-ha



Do you know that no

Don't mean yes, it means no

So just hold up, wait a minute

Let me put my two cents in it

One, just be patient

Don't be rushing

Like you're anxious

And two, your just too aggressive

Trying to get your Ahh

Do you know that I know?

And I don't want to go there

They only want

Only want my ha, ha-ha

Ha, ha-ha

Only want what they want

But, na, ah-ah

Na, ah-ah



It's funny how a man only thinks about the...

You got a real big heart, but I'm looking at your...

You got real big brains, but I'm looking at your...

Girl, there ain't no pain in me looking at your...

I don't give a...



Keep looking at my...

'Cause it don't mean a thing if you're looking at my... HAH

I'm a do my thing while you're playing with your...

Ha, ha-ha, ha-ha, ha-ha



Ooh, you've got it bad I can tell

You want it bad, but oh well

Dude, what you got for me

Is something I

Something I don't need

Heeeeeeyyy!



It's funny how a man only thinks about the...

You got a real big heart, but I'm looking at your...

You got real big brains, but I'm looking at your...

Girl, there ain't no pain in me looking at your...



I don't give a...

Keep looking at my...

'Cause it don't mean a thang if you're looking at my...

I'm a do my thang while you're playing with your...

Ha, ha-ha, ha-ha, ha-ha



It's funny how a man only thinks about the...

You got a real big heart, but I'm looking at your...

You got real big brains, but I'm looking at your...

Girl, there ain't no pain in me looking at your...



I don't give a...

Keep looking at my...

'Cause it don't mean a thing if you're looking at my...

I'm a do my thing while you're playing with your...

Ha, ha-ha, ha-ha, ha-ha

Writer(s): Jeff Lynne, Will Adams, Kara Elizabeth Dioguardi Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com