Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Gifts Us Funk-Fuelled New Track 'Lost In Japan'

"Do you got plans tonight?"

Friday, March 23, 2018 - 11:40

Just a day after dropping his new single 'In My Blood', Shawn Mendes has gone and given us yet another early Easter gift, the vibey 'Lost In Japan', and let's just say it's going down very well.

Where 'In My Blood' saw Shawn take inspiration from stadium rockers Kings Of Leon, 'Lost In Japan' takes us down a funk-led road, with the singer offering to travel the globe to be with the object of his affections.

[Getty]

“Do you got plans tonight? I’m a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight. Cause I can’t get you off my mind,” he sings.

This is definitely one song we can't get off our minds right now. Listen to it here:

Shawn Mendes "Lost In Japan" (Audio)

Not only are we and his fans going nuts over these previews of SM3, his peers have also been showering the 19-year-old with praise.

Charlie Puth exclaimed “this is the s*** buddy!!!!” about ‘Lost In Japan,’ while ‘In My Blood’ had bezzie Camila Cabello calling it the best song he’s ever done and Halsey saying he “nailed it.”

In a snippet released from his soon-to-be-aired interview with Zane Lowe, Shawn described how going into the studio to make the new album, 'In My Blood' ended up being the first thing he wrote. “Everytime I play that song for someone I go 'just so you know, I’m ok! Don’t worry about me I promise I’m ok,'" he explains, “but I walked in and I was like the only way we’re going to step up, regardless of my singing, or the way the melodies are, the production, regardless of all that, the only way things are going to get better is if it’s more honest.”

Judging by these two tracks so far, we're SO ready for this album.

