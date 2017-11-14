Stefflon Don Is Hitting The Studio With Drake

Stefflon Don is making major moves ahead of her debut album.

The rising rap star helped kick off the 2017 MTV EMAs celebrations on Sunday with a red carpet performance of her massive single 'Hurtin' Me' and she has revealed that there are plenty more hits in the making.

Speaking to NME, Stefflon revealed she is about to drop a new single featuring Skepta and is currently planning studio sessions with Drake.

View the lyrics Oh, I see you, see, I see, yeah

Montana

Stefflon Don

Know what it is when you hear that



Breakfast in bed darling

I got your bed falling

I make you beg for it

I make you beg for it

Breakfast in bed darling

I got your bed falling

I made mistakes, you done me wrong

But now you leave me calling



Hmm-mmm-mmm

Oh, oh, oh



I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin' me

I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me



Tears down my face fallin'

I'm in the place bawlin'

If I ever find her, find her, find her

I'm sendin' shots, I'm sendin' shots

I don't know why you stallin'

Can you give me signs, can you please call me?

Baby, you rewinding it all on me

Baby, give me time, beg you love, love me



Hmm-mmm-mmm

Oh, oh, oh



I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin' me

I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me (Montana)

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me (Don)



What you know about goin' out, big jet, big check

Don't care, die for my respect

Life, we gon' live it up

Neck, we don't give it up

Dice, get, get 'em, girl, gon' bet it up

Grind and invest it

Invest like the main role not the ex shit

X-rate movies like Netflix

Never domestic, watchin' her necklace

Young and restless, you know who the best is

Three-quarter, Gucci Mane with the fur shoe

I got a girl, and my girl got a girl too

Hit me with the fab like put it in the bag

Pull up on my new ting, like I knew she mad



I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin' me

I heard you got a new girlfriend

And it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin'

Yeah, it's hurtin' me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me

Me, me, me, me, me



And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry

But who cares?

Who cares?

And I cry, I cry, even my eye cry

But who cares?

Who cares?

Stefflon and Drizzy making music together? Whew, we are not ready for this!

“We haven’t actually been in the studio together [but] it’s gonna happen,” she said of the rumoured Drake collaborations. “We’re gonna make fire bangers.”

Speaking of bangers, she also revealed she is dropping a new single with Skepta this year, saying "that's going to be a good one. It's very much a banger, but I'll let you decide when it comes out."

[Getty]

The single will precede a new mixtape that she is aiming to release early next year before completing her highly-anticipated debut album.

We're half way through November so "this year" basically means that Skepta collaboration is coming any day soon.

Plus a mixtape at the start of next year? Stefflon Don is about to rule 2018...



