Stefflon Don Is Hitting The Studio With Drake
The rapper talks new album, Skepta collaboration and more...
Stefflon Don is making major moves ahead of her debut album.
The rising rap star helped kick off the 2017 MTV EMAs celebrations on Sunday with a red carpet performance of her massive single 'Hurtin' Me' and she has revealed that there are plenty more hits in the making.
Speaking to NME, Stefflon revealed she is about to drop a new single featuring Skepta and is currently planning studio sessions with Drake.
Stefflon and Drizzy making music together? Whew, we are not ready for this!
“We haven’t actually been in the studio together [but] it’s gonna happen,” she said of the rumoured Drake collaborations. “We’re gonna make fire bangers.”
Speaking of bangers, she also revealed she is dropping a new single with Skepta this year, saying "that's going to be a good one. It's very much a banger, but I'll let you decide when it comes out."
The single will precede a new mixtape that she is aiming to release early next year before completing her highly-anticipated debut album.
We're half way through November so "this year" basically means that Skepta collaboration is coming any day soon.
Plus a mixtape at the start of next year? Stefflon Don is about to rule 2018...
Words: Ross McNeilage
