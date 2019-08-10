Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”

You might have watched Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul - a.k.a #Jana - get married this past week, although things aren't exactly what they seemed.

Tana has admitted that YouTube's golden couple's ridiculously public Las Vegas wedding at the end of July definitely was real but the couple didn't put pen to paper to make their marriage legal.

Getty Images

Speaking about the #JanaForever wedding in a YouTube video titled "Get ready with me on my Wedding day", Tana explained to fans that she will never make a relationship legally binding as it complicates things.

“To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally — any wedding I have, if I have three more f***ing weddings, I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper, because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love,” she said.

Getty Images

“Like, it’s just unnecessary,” she added. “We could f***ing be married forever or for f***ing 10 days and get back together or f***ing break up and meet back up again in f***ing 20 years because we’ll realise that no one else will ever understand us in the same way, or whatever it is."

The longevity of the relationship is unknown at this point as Tana confirms the newlyweds are taking their new lives together "day-by-day".

Getty Images

“I mean, we are definitely really crazy for taking it day-by-day, but that’s what we’re doing," she admitted.

Tana and Jake's whirlwind courtship has been documented on her MTV show Tana Turns 21 on YouTube, where Jake shut her down when she tried to talk about pre-nups.

At the time of writing, Jana have been married for just under two weeks and together for approximately three months - let's see where this goes.

Regardless of how long it lasts, they've banked big from their 'clout-ship' as we previously reported they made at least $1 million from their wedding day alone. Jeez!