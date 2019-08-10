Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”

Jana aren't legally binding - but that doesn't mean they're not in love...

Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 11:08

You might have watched Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul - a.k.a #Jana - get married this past week, although things aren't exactly what they seemed.

Tana has admitted that YouTube's golden couple's ridiculously public Las Vegas wedding at the end of July definitely was real but the couple didn't put pen to paper to make their marriage legal.

Getty Images

Speaking about the #JanaForever wedding in a YouTube video titled "Get ready with me on my Wedding day", Tana explained to fans that she will never make a relationship legally binding as it complicates things.

“To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally — any wedding I have, if I have three more f***ing weddings, I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper, because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love,” she said.

Getty Images

“Like, it’s just unnecessary,” she added. “We could f***ing be married forever or for f***ing 10 days and get back together or f***ing break up and meet back up again in f***ing 20 years because we’ll realise that no one else will ever understand us in the same way, or whatever it is."

The longevity of the relationship is unknown at this point as Tana confirms the newlyweds are taking their new lives together "day-by-day".

Getty Images

“I mean, we are definitely really crazy for taking it day-by-day, but that’s what we’re doing," she admitted.

Tana and Jake's whirlwind courtship has been documented on her MTV show Tana Turns 21 on YouTube, where Jake shut her down when she tried to talk about pre-nups.

get ready with me on my Wedding day (the truth about everything)

At the time of writing, Jana have been married for just under two weeks and together for approximately three months - let's see where this goes.

Regardless of how long it lasts, they've banked big from their 'clout-ship' as we previously reported they made at least $1 million from their wedding day alone. Jeez!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Chloe Ferry in August 2019 on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Celebrates Instagram Milestone With Impromptu French Lesson
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”
Bella Thorne And Mod Sun Are Feuding After She Posted Their ‘Wedding’ Video Online
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Look Adorable As They Celebrate His 21st Birthday
Fusion Festival
MTV Will Be Broadcasting Live From Fusion Festival 2019!
Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Police Are Investigating A YouTuber Who Appears To Hit Her Dog In A Prank Video
Calling All Singles And Your Squad! Apply To Join MTV's Love Squad For A Free Night Of Bongo's Bingo
Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Made An Estimated $1 Million From Their Wedding Day
The Reason Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split For A Second Time
Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
James Charles Faces Criticism For Allegedly Copying A Rendition Of The National Anthem
Top Things To Do For Thrill Seeker’s In Lithuania
Get To Know Joel Corry
Get To Know: Joel Corry
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Apparently Didn’t Get Married In Las Vegas After All
Kylie Jenner Is Hiring A £200 Million Superyacht To Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday
Vicky Pattison Refuses To Turn Off Her Instagram Comments As She Praises Her Boyfriend
Cara Delevingne ‘Secretly Ties The Knot’ With Ashley Benson In £245 Las Vegas Wedding
Liam Gallagher: MTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher Stuns Hull City Hall With Biblical MTV Unplugged Set

More From Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”

Trending Articles

Cole Sprouse Reveals How He Really Felt About Those Lili Reinhart Break-Up Rumours
Chloe Ferry in August 2019 on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Celebrates Instagram Milestone With Impromptu French Lesson
Bella Thorne And Mod Sun Are Feuding After She Posted Their ‘Wedding’ Video Online
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Confirms Jake Paul Marriage Isn’t Legal: “It’s Just Unnecessary”
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Look Adorable As They Celebrate His 21st Birthday
Nathan Henry Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Opens Up About His Split From Boyfriend Of Three Years
Has Gigi Hadid Moved On From Zayn Malik With Bachelorette Star Tyler Cameron?
Travel
Win an epic sailing adventure in Croatia with MTV Travel and Topdeck!
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2018
Vote Now! Your 2019 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Contenders Have Been Revealed