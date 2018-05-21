Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Having A Baby Can Make Relationship Problems Get ‘A Lot Worse’ – Exclusive

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 09:00

Sassi Simmonds and Darren Quirk haven’t always had the easiest time on Teen Mom UK, with the pair splitting up last series after a number of rows.

Luckily, things have since turned around for the pair, with the brand new series showing them getting back together and giving themselves a fresh start – including a brand new home.

Now, Sassi has given her advice for anyone who may end up in a similar situation, explaining that having a baby can end up affecting your relationship.

Speaking exclusively to MTV UK about what she wishes she’d known before becoming a mum, Sassi opens up about how having daughter Zena’ya had an impact on her relationship with Darren.

She explains: “They say a baby could’ve maked you or breaked you and I think me and Darren have been through the stage of make, break, make, break and now make again (sic).

“So yeah, a relationship you might think having a baby will solve all your relationship problems but let me tell you, it’s actually gonna make it worse, a lot worse.”

She adds that she’s glad no-one told Darren anything about parenthood, saying: “I don’t wish anyone would’ve told Darren anything because if anyone would’ve told Darren anything, he definitely wouldn’t have wanted Zena’ya, hundred percent.”

The young mum also reveals what has surprised her most about becoming a parent, telling MTV: “The most surprising thing about being a mum is knowing how much you can love somebody else other than yourself because I was so selfish, I just loved everything on me all the time and now, I work to just give Zena’ya a good life so I just feel like they change you.”

