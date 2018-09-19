Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 4

Catch the BRAND NEW series, starting Wednesday 5th September at 8pm on MTV UK!

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 16:11

That time of the year has FINALLY come around again and it’s time for you to check in on ALL your favourite mums - that’s right guys, Teen Mom UK is back!

And you’ve got a whole lot to catch up on. The girls will be filling you in on ALL of the goss you’ve been missing over the past few months, and there’s a lot of new updates. 

WATCH THE GIRLS TEASE WHAT’S COMING UP IN SERIES 4 HERE:

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about the new series!

When is Teen Mom UK Series 4 airing?

MTV UK

The BRAND NEW series is starting Wednesday 5th September at 8pm on MTV UK!

Who’s on the show this time round?

The beautiful Chloe Patton, Sassi Simmonds and Amber Butler are back for yet another series and can’t wait for you all to meet brand new mum, Shannon!

Shannon and her son Theodore will be joining the gang for season 4, and they can’t wait to show you their rollercoaster of a journey.

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH ALL THE CAST BELOW:

Where are Mia and Megan?

OG mum Mia Boardman is taking a break for this season. 

She told MTV UK exclusively: "I’ve decided to focus on my new relationship and Marliya. I’d love to come back for another series and I don’t think you’ve seen the last of me yet.”

But just like us, she can’t wait to watch what the girls have been getting up to!

Megan Salmon-Ferrari will also be taking a break from the show for personal reasons after the first episode.

She also told MTV UK: “I’ve decided to take some time out from the show, just to focus on myself and some personal projects that I have in the mix.”

CHECK OUT THEIR EXCLUSIVE EXIT INTERVIEWS BELOW:

Has anything changed from the last series?

MTV

This series will bring you a whole new load of ups and downs. 

MTV

Chloe is welcoming a new family member, Sassi is feeling happier than ever in her new house, Amber is feeling more like a strong independent woman and Megan has decided to end things with Dylan.

Plus, new mum Shannon, 19, is here to show people what life is REALLY like being a teen mom!

What’s going down in the first episode?

Amber and Ste have a fallout on Mother’s Day over Ste not having any time for her, and Chloe and Jordan argue over money problems after a HUGE Mother’s Day mishap.

Sassi and Darren get back together again, and new girl Shannon throws her sister a surprise birthday party!

What's the low down in the second episode?

Ste and Amber are back to a bad place as he doesn't have time for her over Easter Weekend.

Sassi and Darren are on the hunt for a new house, but Sassi's working on her anger management issues first by going to see a councillor.

Chloe and Jordan add a new member to their family, their first puppy together!

What do the girls get up to in the third episode?

Shannon and Charlie find themselves in a rough patch as the calendar they decided to use for a timeshare with Theordore only leads to more dramz.

Amber finds herself getting emotional over Ste and Kirsty again when he brings her round to pick up Brooklyn, leading to yet another argument which leaves Amber in tears.

Sassi and Darren's Amsterdam getaway ends in heartache as the joke of marriage leads to conflicting opinions on the matter...

Don't forget to tune into the brand new series of Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Having A Baby Can Make Relationship Problems Get ‘A Lot Worse’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Ariana Grande steps out in New York City rain to get a Starbucks
Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable
Rocio Cervantes
This MUA Is Showing Off Her Acne In The Most Beautiful Way
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 4
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
10 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
From Niall Horan And Ellie Goulding To Liam Hemsworth And Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Rumoured Celeb Hook-Ups
How The To All The Boys I Loved Before Cast Work Out
How The 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Cast Work Out
Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Bert and Ernie on Sesame Street.
Sesame Street Has Its Say On Rumours Bert And Ernie Are Gay
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong

More From Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Having A Baby Can Make Relationship Problems Get ‘A Lot Worse’ – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Episode #3 Best Bits
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 403 MTV Shows | Chloe's Nighttime Nightmare Routine With Marley
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 403 MTV Shows | Amber Has A Brave New Plan For Her Ste Feelings
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 403 MTV Shows | Aww! Chloe And Jordan Finally Get Their Adorable New Puppy
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 4
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 | Exclusive Videos
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | What I Wish I Knew About Motherhood: Shannon
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | What I Wish I Knew About Motherhood: Chloe
Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 4 MTV Shows | What I Wish I Knew About Motherhood: Sassi

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend