Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 4

That time of the year has FINALLY come around again and it’s time for you to check in on ALL your favourite mums - that’s right guys, Teen Mom UK is back!

And you’ve got a whole lot to catch up on. The girls will be filling you in on ALL of the goss you’ve been missing over the past few months, and there’s a lot of new updates.

WATCH THE GIRLS TEASE WHAT’S COMING UP IN SERIES 4 HERE:

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about the new series!

When is Teen Mom UK Series 4 airing?

MTV UK

The BRAND NEW series is starting Wednesday 5th September at 8pm on MTV UK!

Who’s on the show this time round?

The beautiful Chloe Patton, Sassi Simmonds and Amber Butler are back for yet another series and can’t wait for you all to meet brand new mum, Shannon!

Shannon and her son Theodore will be joining the gang for season 4, and they can’t wait to show you their rollercoaster of a journey.

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS WITH ALL THE CAST BELOW:

Where are Mia and Megan?

OG mum Mia Boardman is taking a break for this season.

She told MTV UK exclusively: "I’ve decided to focus on my new relationship and Marliya. I’d love to come back for another series and I don’t think you’ve seen the last of me yet.”

But just like us, she can’t wait to watch what the girls have been getting up to!

Megan Salmon-Ferrari will also be taking a break from the show for personal reasons after the first episode.

She also told MTV UK: “I’ve decided to take some time out from the show, just to focus on myself and some personal projects that I have in the mix.”

CHECK OUT THEIR EXCLUSIVE EXIT INTERVIEWS BELOW:

Has anything changed from the last series?

MTV

This series will bring you a whole new load of ups and downs.

MTV

Chloe is welcoming a new family member, Sassi is feeling happier than ever in her new house, Amber is feeling more like a strong independent woman and Megan has decided to end things with Dylan.

Plus, new mum Shannon, 19, is here to show people what life is REALLY like being a teen mom!

What’s going down in the first episode?

Amber and Ste have a fallout on Mother’s Day over Ste not having any time for her, and Chloe and Jordan argue over money problems after a HUGE Mother’s Day mishap.

Sassi and Darren get back together again, and new girl Shannon throws her sister a surprise birthday party!

What's the low down in the second episode?

Ste and Amber are back to a bad place as he doesn't have time for her over Easter Weekend.

Sassi and Darren are on the hunt for a new house, but Sassi's working on her anger management issues first by going to see a councillor.

Chloe and Jordan add a new member to their family, their first puppy together!

What do the girls get up to in the third episode?

Shannon and Charlie find themselves in a rough patch as the calendar they decided to use for a timeshare with Theordore only leads to more dramz.

Amber finds herself getting emotional over Ste and Kirsty again when he brings her round to pick up Brooklyn, leading to yet another argument which leaves Amber in tears.

Sassi and Darren's Amsterdam getaway ends in heartache as the joke of marriage leads to conflicting opinions on the matter...

Don't forget to tune into the brand new series of Teen Mom UK, Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK!