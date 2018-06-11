Troye Sivan

Ariana Grande & Troye Sivan's Collab 'Dance To This' Is Released On Wednesday!

OMG.

Monday, June 11, 2018 - 09:48

Since telling us about it earlier this year, Troye Sivan has finally revealed his collaboration with Ariana Grande is titled ‘Dance To This’ and it’ll be released on 13th June...that's in two days time!

Ariana takes the feature spot on the single which means it will end up on Troye’s new studio album Bloom, which is released on 31st August.

WATCH TROYE'S VIDEO FOR 'MY MY MY!' HERE:

View the lyrics
Shine on, diamond
Don't make me wait another day
'Cause passion is passion
You know it just as well as me

Now, let's stop running from love
Running from love
Let's stop, my baby (my baby)
Let's stop running from us
Running from us
Let's stop, my baby

Oh my, my, my!
I die every night with you
Oh my, my, my!
Living for your every move

Spark up, buzz cut
I got my tongue between your teeth
Go slow, no, no, go fast
You like it just as much as me

Now, let's stop running from love
Running from love
Let's stop, my baby (my baby)
Let's stop running from us
Running from us
Let's stop, my baby

Oh my, my, my!
I die every night with you
Oh my, my, my!
Living for your every move
Oh my, my, my!
I die every night with you
Oh my, my, my!
Living for your every move (every move)
Oh my, my, my!
My, my, my!

Should be the last night ever
Should be the last night we're apart
Got my name on this treasure
On this treasure

Oh my, my, my!
(My, my, my!)
I die every night with you
(I die, I die, I die, I die, yeah, yeah)
Oh my, my, my!
Living for your every move
(Living for, living for, yeah)
Oh my, my, my!
I die every night with you
(Oh my, my, my!, oh my, my, my!)
Oh my, my, my!
Living for your every move
(Living for your every move)
Oh my, my, my!
Writer(s): Oscar Gorres, Brett Leland Mclaughlin, James Alan Ghaleb, Troye Sivan Mellet, Troye Sivan

Back in February Troye told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw "It sounds exactly like I dreamt it would," and we're crying just thinking about it.

In response to the news, Ari echoed our sentiments exactly, simply tweeting “I love u forever”.

Last week, Troye dropped his incredible 'Bloom' music video, an LGBTQ+ masterpiece which sees the Australian in a variety of stunning outfits which you can check out right here.

Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ariana’s been teasing another collab with Nicki Minaj. Having previously worked together on ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Side To Side’, the pair took to social media over the weekend to upload some naughty videos, donning cute button nose and daisy-chain ear filters and turning the air blue.

Beforehand Ari had tweeted that Nicki had 'summoned' her and also tweeted some pics of her on a film set. Could this be a new music video? While we wait, check out Ariana lip syncing to Nicki's verse here:

