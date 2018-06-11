Ariana Grande & Troye Sivan's Collab 'Dance To This' Is Released On Wednesday!

Since telling us about it earlier this year, Troye Sivan has finally revealed his collaboration with Ariana Grande is titled ‘Dance To This’ and it’ll be released on 13th June...that's in two days time!

Ariana takes the feature spot on the single which means it will end up on Troye’s new studio album Bloom, which is released on 31st August.

WATCH TROYE'S VIDEO FOR 'MY MY MY!' HERE:

View the lyrics Shine on, diamond

Don't make me wait another day

'Cause passion is passion

You know it just as well as me



Now, let's stop running from love

Running from love

Let's stop, my baby (my baby)

Let's stop running from us

Running from us

Let's stop, my baby



Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move



Spark up, buzz cut

I got my tongue between your teeth

Go slow, no, no, go fast

You like it just as much as me



Now, let's stop running from love

Running from love

Let's stop, my baby (my baby)

Let's stop running from us

Running from us

Let's stop, my baby



Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move

Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move (every move)

Oh my, my, my!

My, my, my!



Should be the last night ever

Should be the last night we're apart

Got my name on this treasure

On this treasure



Oh my, my, my!

(My, my, my!)

I die every night with you

(I die, I die, I die, I die, yeah, yeah)

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move

(Living for, living for, yeah)

Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

(Oh my, my, my!, oh my, my, my!)

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move

(Living for your every move)

Writer(s): Oscar Gorres, Brett Leland Mclaughlin, James Alan Ghaleb, Troye Sivan Mellet, Troye Sivan

Back in February Troye told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw "It sounds exactly like I dreamt it would," and we're crying just thinking about it.

In response to the news, Ari echoed our sentiments exactly, simply tweeting “I love u forever”.

i love u forever https://t.co/Ih6xMTtlZm — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018

Last week, Troye dropped his incredible 'Bloom' music video, an LGBTQ+ masterpiece which sees the Australian in a variety of stunning outfits which you can check out right here.

Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ariana’s been teasing another collab with Nicki Minaj. Having previously worked together on ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Side To Side’, the pair took to social media over the weekend to upload some naughty videos, donning cute button nose and daisy-chain ear filters and turning the air blue.

Beforehand Ari had tweeted that Nicki had 'summoned' her and also tweeted some pics of her on a film set. Could this be a new music video? While we wait, check out Ariana lip syncing to Nicki's verse here: