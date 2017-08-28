Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara's 2017 MTV VMAs Performance Will Bring You To Tears

The 2017 MTV VMAs was packed with incredible performances and gag-worthy moments (we’re still in shock over Fifth Harmony) but Logic delivered the most powerful moment of the night with his incredible performance.

The rapper was joined by Alessia Cara and Khalid to perform their collaboration “1-800-273-8255”, along with dozens of suicide survivors.

It was bound to be an emotional performance due to the song’s theme of suicide and overcoming depression, however we didn’t quite expect it to be this hard-hitting. Plus, with Kesha introducing the song with a reflection of her own story, there was already an added layer.

An army of survivors filled out the stage as the song was performed, wearing a t-shirt saying “You are not alone” with the song's title on the front.

(FYI, “1-800-273-8255” is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in America.)

Logic gave an impassioned speech as the song came to an end, declaring the need to discuss mental health and pledging his support to fight against all kinds of discrimination.

“I am here to fight for your equality because I believe that we are all born equal but we are not treated equally and that is why we must fight,” he said.

“We must fight for the equality of every man, woman and child regardless of race, religion, colour, creed or sexual orientation.”

It brought us (and Julia Michaels) to tears, and even one of the survivors on stage. A truly wonderful moment.

Watch Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara's performance below…

By Ross McNeilage