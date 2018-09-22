YO! MTV Raps

Poet Selects His Top 10 Tunes For YO! MTV Raps - Listen!

Before he and Snoochie Shy kick off the brand new series of YO! MTV Raps, Poet selects ten tracks he's loving right now featuring A2, Chip, Skepta and more...

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - 12:42

This coming Tuesday at 11pm on MTV, YO! MTV Raps returns to our screens hosted by Poet and Snoochie Shy. To get us hyped for the series Poet's hand-picked a playlist of songs he's loving right now.

With selects from Chip, Travis Scott, A2 and more, we find out which rapper's versatility is undervalued and who he thinks is the best kept secret in the UK. Check 'em out below!

A2 - 'Flex Luthor'

"I picked A2, and this song in particular, from his latest project for me is the best example of his talent and unique sound which I love."

Flex Luthor by A2

Swizz Beatz Ft. Lil Wayne - 'Pistol On My Side (P.O.M.S)'

"I picked this because Lil Wayne is back."

Swizz Beatz - Pistol On My Side (P.O.M.S) ft. Lil Wayne

Chip Ft. Red Rat - 'My Girl'

"I picked this song because this is a place where Chip is better than a lot of other artists. His versatility is some what undervalued."

Chip ft. Red Rat - My Girl [Music Video] | GRM Daily

Skepta & Wizkid - 'Energy (Stay Far Away)'

"This song here is the mantra."

Skepta & WizKid - 'Energy (Stay Far Away)' (Official Video)

Sheck Wes - 'Mo Bamba'

"I pick this song because for a long time I wasnt aware of the name or the artist but was in love with the energy of this song..."

Sheck Wes - Mo Bamba

Travis Scott - 'Yosemite'

"My favourite listen on the new project and brought out the things I love about Young Thug."

Travis Scott - YOSEMITE (Audio)

Jesse James Solomon Ft. Eliza - 'Don't Make Me'

"This is one of the best artists in the UK. His rapping ability is seriously incredible."

Jesse James Solomon - Don't Make Me Ft. Eliza

Vibbar - 'Amnesia'

"Best kept secret in the UK."

Amnesia

Octavian Ft. Suspect - 'Break That'

"It shows two artists in top form - both Octavian and Suspect."

Break That (feat. Suspect) by octavian

Unknown T - 'Homerton B'

"Represents the new wave which should be embraced and not ignored."

Unknown T - Homerton B [Music Video] | GRM Daily

Watch the brand new series of YO! MTV Raps Tuesday 25th September at 11pm only on MTV.

Liked that? Snoochie Shy's also dropped a YO! playlist - check out her picks here.

Latest News

Poet - Host Of YO! MTV Raps
Poet Selects His Top 10 Tunes For YO! MTV Raps - Listen!
MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Chase & Status, Two Door Cinema Club & More Close Out Day 1 Of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Marnie Simpson dresses up for Halloween 2018 on Instagram
Marnie Simpson Is The Ultimate Halloween Inspo As She Celebrates Early In Sexy Cat Costume
Charlotte Crosby in Blue Lagoon in Iceland
Charlotte Crosby Rocks Stunning One Piece As She Reveals She’s “Not Having Any Luck” In Iceland
Pete Davidson is seen in Chelsea on September 20, 2018 in New York City
Pete Davidson Just Copied Another One Of Ariana Grande's Tattoos
Kylie Kylie Jenner celebrates friend Jordyn Woods&#039; 21st birthday in LA
Kylie Jenner Pulled Over By Police On Way Home From Jordyn Woods’ 21st Birthday Party
This Sexy Handmaid’s Tale Costume Has Been Removed Already
This Sexy 'Handmaid’s Tale' Costume Has Already Been Removed From Sale
From Chloe Ferry to Chrissy Teigen: Celebs Who Clapped Back At Body Shaming
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 Onscreen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships
Noah Cyrus on Instagram.
Noah Cyrus Is Selling A Bottle Of Her Tears For $12,000
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Wolf Alice win the Mercury Prize 2018
Watch: Wolf Alice Win The Mercury Prize 2018 Amongst Host Of Fantastic Albums And Performances
Ex On The Beach: Everything You Need To Know About Series 9
Kanye West and Drake reignite their feud.
Drake And Kanye West Reignite Feud On Instagram
Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)
Harry Styles Has Been Dressing Like This Muppet The Entire Time
PlayStation Classic
PlayStation’s New Mini Console: 5 Things You Need To Know
New Music Friday - 21st September 2018
New Music Round-Up: Rita Ora, Avril Lavigne, BROCKHAMPTON, Drake & More!

More From YO! MTV Raps

Poet - Host Of YO! MTV Raps
Poet Selects His Top 10 Tunes For YO! MTV Raps - Listen!
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
YO! MTV Raps UK - Promo
YO! MTV Raps
YO! MTV Raps Starts Tuesday 25th September | Official Promo | MTV Music
YO! MTV Raps
YO! MTV Raps Is Coming | Teaser Promo | MTV Music
YO! MTV Raps - UK - Hosted By Snoochie Shy and Poet
YO! MTV Raps Arrives In The UK Ft. Octavian, Stefflon Don, Yxng Bane & More!
Yxng Bane - Yo! MTV Raps London
Yxng Bane
Rihanna (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London) (Bonus Performance)
Big Shaq - Man&#039;s Not Hot - Yo! MTV Raps London
Big Shaq
Man's Not Hot (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London) (Bonus Performance)
Yo! MTV Raps: London
Yo! MTV Raps Returns For A Celebration Of The London Scene This Friday - Watch A Preview Now!
Yo! MTV Raps: London
YO! MTV Raps
Yo! MTV Raps: London | Show Highlights
Yo! MTV Raps: London
Wretch 32
Wretch 32 Ft. Jahlani - Tell Me (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London)
Yo! MTV Raps: London
Not3s
Not3s - Aladdin (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London) [Explicit]
Yo! MTV Raps: London
Krept & Konan
Krept & Konan - Wo Wo Wo (Live At Yo! MTV Raps London) [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Kylie Kylie Jenner celebrates friend Jordyn Woods&#039; 21st birthday in LA
Kylie Jenner Pulled Over By Police On Way Home From Jordyn Woods’ 21st Birthday Party
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo