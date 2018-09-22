Poet Selects His Top 10 Tunes For YO! MTV Raps - Listen!

This coming Tuesday at 11pm on MTV, YO! MTV Raps returns to our screens hosted by Poet and Snoochie Shy. To get us hyped for the series Poet's hand-picked a playlist of songs he's loving right now.

With selects from Chip, Travis Scott, A2 and more, we find out which rapper's versatility is undervalued and who he thinks is the best kept secret in the UK. Check 'em out below!

A2 - 'Flex Luthor'

"I picked A2, and this song in particular, from his latest project for me is the best example of his talent and unique sound which I love."

Swizz Beatz Ft. Lil Wayne - 'Pistol On My Side (P.O.M.S)'

"I picked this because Lil Wayne is back."

Chip Ft. Red Rat - 'My Girl'

"I picked this song because this is a place where Chip is better than a lot of other artists. His versatility is some what undervalued."

Skepta & Wizkid - 'Energy (Stay Far Away)'

"This song here is the mantra."

Sheck Wes - 'Mo Bamba'

"I pick this song because for a long time I wasnt aware of the name or the artist but was in love with the energy of this song..."

Travis Scott - 'Yosemite'

"My favourite listen on the new project and brought out the things I love about Young Thug."

Jesse James Solomon Ft. Eliza - 'Don't Make Me'

"This is one of the best artists in the UK. His rapping ability is seriously incredible."

Vibbar - 'Amnesia'

"Best kept secret in the UK."

Octavian Ft. Suspect - 'Break That'

"It shows two artists in top form - both Octavian and Suspect."

Unknown T - 'Homerton B'

"Represents the new wave which should be embraced and not ignored."

