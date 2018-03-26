Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid

The former One Direction star reportedly dropped songs about Gigi Hadid to help him process the split.

'Heartbroken' Zayn Malik is reportedly considering dropping the songs from his new album that are about Gigi Hadid, which is apparently most of them.

The former One Direction star and the supermodel announced their mutual decision to split earlier this month, but sources say Zayn is struggling with the breakup.

Zayn has apparently decided to write new songs for the album to help him process the split, ditching the old ones that were about his love for Gigi.

A source told the Daily Star: "Zayn has been hard at work on his album for about 18 months. During most of that time, he was completely head over heels in love with Gigi so that's what he wrote about.

"There's lots of songs about their love, passion, and sensuality. But some of the songs are more painful to him than loving now."

The sneaky source added: "Even though the breakup is being touted as a mutual decision he is heartbroken and wants to use that as inspiration."

"He is an incredibly deep character and wants to write new music about the split to help him process his feelings."

The couple went their separate ways earlier this month, and neither of them have commented on the breakup since their initial statements.

Gigi said she is "forever grateful" for the time she and Zayn spent together and added: "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will be."

Zayn praised the "incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship" the pair had.

While there's really no telling how reliable the unnamed source is, it makes sense that Zayn would want his next album to reflect his current situation and feelings.

Either way, we're sure the music is going to sound incredible.

