Ariana Grande Makes Billboard History With 7 Rings

The way she breaks world records? I know you see it.

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 11:03

Miss Queen of Pop, Ariana Grande, has broken yet another world record overnight. And what about it?

Grande has now joined the likes of Mariah Carey and Britney Spears as the only three women in history who’ve had multiple #1 debuts in the Billboard Hot 100. But as if that wasn’t enough, Ariana is the first artist to ever have her first #1s debut at number one - these are Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ and ‘7 Rings’

Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles
Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble
Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines
Buy myself all of my favorite things

Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch
Who would have thought it'd turn me to a savage?
Rather be tied up with calls and not strings
Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah

My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossin'
Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'
You like my hair?
Gee, thanks, just bought it
I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it, yeah

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it
I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it
You like my hair?
Gee, thanks, just bought it
I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yep)

Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no "Mrs."
Buy matching diamonds for six of my bitches
I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches
Think retail therapy my new addiction

Whoever said money can't solve your problems
Must not have had enough money to solve 'em
They say, "Which one?"
I say, "Nah, I want all of 'em"
Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms

My smile is beamin', my skin is gleamin'
The way it shine, I know you've seen it (you've seen it)
I bought a crib just for the closet
Both his and hers, I want it, I got it, yeah

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it
I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (baby)
You like my hair?
Gee, thanks, just bought it (oh yeah)
I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yep)

Yeah, my receipts be lookin' like phone numbers
If it ain't money, then wrong number
Black card is my business card
The way it be settin' the tone for me
I don't mean to brag, but I be like, "Put it in the bag," yeah
When you see them racks, they stacked up like my ass, yeah
Shoot, go from the store to the booth
Make it all back in one loop, give me the loot
Never mind, I got the juice
Nothing but net when we shoot
Look at my neck, look at my jet
Ain't got enough money to pay me respect
Ain't no budget when I'm on the set
If I like it, then that's what I get, yeah

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (yeah)
I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (oh yeah, yeah)
You like my hair?
Gee, thanks, just bought it
I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yep)
Writer(s): ariana grande, kimberly krysiuk, njomza vitia, oscar hammerstein ii, richard rogers, tayla parx, victoria monet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Ari took to Twitter to pen her thank you post to all of her listeners for her second #1 debut in 3 months:

She captioned the photo: “our second number one debut in three months. i love the people i made these songs with more than words can express. on some true, forever shit. i’m gonna cry again so this is where this caption ends lmao. thank y’all for everything. i’m externally grateful.”

UMG

This comes after the news that Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ had the biggest YouTube music video debut of the year so far and broke the Spotify first-day streaming record for ‘7 Rings’. Honestly, we don’t know a badder b*tch.

Grande is set to release her ‘thank u, next’ album this coming February the 8th and we are SO ready to finally hear the songs from her recently dropped tracklist. We’re especially ready to hear ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’, we know that song is already going to be hugely relatable to our lives.

