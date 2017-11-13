Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Drops Spanglish ‘Havana’ Remix With Daddy Yankee

Young Thug is out and Daddy Yankee is in for the all-new remix...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 13:31

Camila Cabello just gave us another reason to listen to 'Havana', not that we needed one.

After delivering a show-stopping performance of the number one single at the 2017 MTV EMAs last night, she has dropped the previously confirmed remix with Daddy Yankee and it's huge.

Camila teams up with the Puerto Rican legend for a Spanish-heavy version of the song that elevates the Latin banger to an even funkier place.

The pop starlet's sexy anthem has been the number one song in the UK for the past two weeks and is sitting in second place in the U.S., however this remix could take it to the top on both sides of the pond.

Her fiery Chicago-inspired performance of the hit at last night's EMAs is one of the most-talked about performances of the night, thanks to her flawless vocals and epic choreography (that dance break!), so we wouldn't be surprised to see it top the UK Singles Chart for a third consecutive week.

'Havana' is the lead single from Camila's upcoming debut solo album - originally titled The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. but rumoured to be released under a different title - which is due out early next year.

[Getty]

While supporting Bruno Mars on his North American tour this summer, the 'OMG' singer previewed some of her unreleased music that's expected to be on the album, including the incredible 'Inside Out'.

Although we're desperate for more, we don't see ourselves getting tired of 'Havana' any time soon...

Camila Cabello, Daddy Yankee - Havana (Remix - Audio)

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'HAVANA' MUSIC VIDEO

View the lyrics
Hey

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?" (uh)
(When he came in the room)
He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (uh)
(But I can't without you)
I knew him forever in a minute (hey)
(That summer night in June)
And papa says he got malo in him (uh)
He got me feelin' like

Oooh-oooh-ooh, I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like
Oooh-oooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (uh huh)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Jeffery, just graduated, fresh on campus, mm
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn (fresh out East Atlanta)
Bump-bump-bump-bump her, like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay that girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to eatin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin', on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, baby

Havana, ooh na-na (ayy, ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yeah, babe)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, yeah)
Take me back, back, back like
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (yea, babe)
Take me back, back, back
(Hey, hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my Havana...

Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
Oh, but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na

Uh huh
Oh na-na-na
(oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na
Oh na-na-na
No, no, no, take me back
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na
Writer(s): Camila Cabello Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

