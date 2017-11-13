Camila Cabello Drops Spanglish ‘Havana’ Remix With Daddy Yankee

Camila Cabello just gave us another reason to listen to 'Havana', not that we needed one.

After delivering a show-stopping performance of the number one single at the 2017 MTV EMAs last night, she has dropped the previously confirmed remix with Daddy Yankee and it's huge.

Camila teams up with the Puerto Rican legend for a Spanish-heavy version of the song that elevates the Latin banger to an even funkier place.

The pop starlet's sexy anthem has been the number one song in the UK for the past two weeks and is sitting in second place in the U.S., however this remix could take it to the top on both sides of the pond.

Her fiery Chicago-inspired performance of the hit at last night's EMAs is one of the most-talked about performances of the night, thanks to her flawless vocals and epic choreography (that dance break!), so we wouldn't be surprised to see it top the UK Singles Chart for a third consecutive week.

'Havana' is the lead single from Camila's upcoming debut solo album - originally titled The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. but rumoured to be released under a different title - which is due out early next year.

While supporting Bruno Mars on his North American tour this summer, the 'OMG' singer previewed some of her unreleased music that's expected to be on the album, including the incredible 'Inside Out'.

Although we're desperate for more, we don't see ourselves getting tired of 'Havana' any time soon...

Words: Ross McNeilage

