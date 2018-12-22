Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset 'Very Much A Couple' As They Reunite In Puerto Rico

Maybe crashing your girl's headline festival set with cake and flowers does work?

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 12:21

Pause the divorce, we're going jet-skiing.

Something that Cardi B has likely said as the 'Money' rapper has been spotted reunited with her estranged husband Offset on Friday (Dec 21) in Puerto Rico, just days after he infamously crashed her performance at Rolling Loud festival.

Watch Cardi B defend Offset's Rolling Loud stunt...

One week after the Migos rapper interrupted his wife's headline set at the LA festival and begged for her forgiveness in front of thousands of fans, it seems like it might have actually worked.

The separated couple looked closer than ever in pictures released by TMZ that show Cardi holding on to Offset on a jet ski as they vacation together.

Getty Images

Nearby jet-skiers reported that "they seemed very much like a couple" as they "laughed and played" out at sea together with friends.

Baby Kulture - their daughter, born in July - wasn't seen with them but that's probably for the best considering she is only five months old, unless celebrity babies are capable of riding jet-skis that young.

 

Getty

It wasn't all play for Cardi B, though, who was performing in San Juan at the Electric Holiday festival on Friday night, so it's unknown whether Offset surprised her or not. If he did, at least he did it before the performance and not smack bang in the middle of it.

Their public reunion comes just two weeks after Cardi announced that she would be divorcing Offset but also just days before Christmas, and they could simply be spending time together for the sake of Kulture's first Khristmas.

YouTube / Cardi B

Speaking of Kulture, the baby made her big time debut in her mum's latest music video for her new single 'Money', which dropped last night and shows Cardi breastfeeding her daughter while serving up a major couture moment.

The epic video celebrates her stripping past, takes control of her sexuality and comments on her place in the spotlight as she brings us into The Museum of Cardi B.

Cardi B and Offset 'Very Much A Couple' As They Reunite In Puerto Rico
