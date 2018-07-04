Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remixed Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ And No One Knows What To Think

South London artist Ella Mai has been plunged into fame as her track ‘Boo’d Up' has been soaring high up into the US charts and has become an absolute hit in the world of twitter - where suddenly everyone's been joking about needing to get boo'd up since the track dropped.

NICKI HAS BEEN ABSOLUTELY KILLING IT RECENTLY – SO CHECK OUT HER VIDEO FOR ‘CHUN-LI’ FIRST BELOW:



View the lyrics Ayo, look like I'm goin' for a swim

Dunk on 'em, now I'm swingin' off the rim

Bitch ain't comin' off the bench

While I'm comin' off the court fully drenched

Here, get some haterade, get ya thirst quenched

Styled on 'em in this Burberry trench

These birds copy every word, every inch

But gang gang got the hammer and the wrench (brrr)

I pull up in that quarter milli off the lot

Oh, now she tryna be friends like I forgot

Show off my diamonds like I'm signed by the Roc (by the rock)

Ain't pushin' out his babies 'til he buy the rock



Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been corn

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

I mean I been Storm, X-Men been formed

He keep on dialin' Nicki like the Prince song

I-I-I been on, bitch, you been corn

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

Ayo, I been north, Lara been Croft

Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off



Oh, I get it, huh, they paintin' me out to be the bad guy

Well it's the last time you gonna see a bad guy do the rap game like me?





I went and copped the chopsticks, put it in my bun just to pop shit

I'm always in the top shit, box seats, bitch, fuck the gossip

How many of them coulda did it with finesse?

Now everybody like, "She really is the best"

You play checkers, couldn't beat me playin' chess

Now I'm about to turn around and beat my chest

Bitch, it's King Kong, yes, it's King Kong

Bitch, it's King Kong, this is King Kong

Chinese ink on, Siamese links on

Call me 2 Chainz, name go ding dong

Bitch, it's King Kong, yes, I'm King Kong

This is King Kong? Yes, Miss King Kong

In my kingdom wit' my Timbs on

How many championships? What? Six rings on



They need rappers like me!

They need rappers like me!

So they can get on their fucking keyboards!

And make me the bad guy, Chun-Li





Ayo, I been on, bitch, you been corn

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

I mean I been Storm, X-Men been formed

He keep on dialin' Nicki like the Prince song

I-I-I been on, bitch, you been corn

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

Ayo, I been north, Lara been Croft

Plates say Chun-Li, drop the Benz off



I come alive, I, I'm always sky high

Designer thigh highs, it's my lifestyle

I come alive, I, I'm always sky high

Designer thigh highs, it's my lifestyle

I need a Mai Tai, so fuckin' sci-fi

Gimme the password to the fuckin' wifi Writer(s): ONIKA TANYA MARAJ, JEREMY EDWARD REID Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

If you feel like you’ve seen Ella Mai before this track soared into the US charts – you might just have. The singer was a member of the group Arize that took part in The X Factor 2014, though they only made one television appearance before getting kicked off.



After Arize broke up, Mai first started to get noticed as a solo artist when prolific producer DJ Mustard (who has produced for Rihanna, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa - and every other huge R&B or Hip-Hop artist ever) found her after she began posting on Instagram, and signed her to his label.

Ella Mai's music video for 'Boo'd Up'

Her Track ‘Boo’d Up’ has had PHENOMENAL success in the US Billboard charts sitting at no. 7, and successfully competing with the likes of Childish Gambino and Beyonce, despite not actually having broken in to UK’s own charts.

This is actually pretty peculiar, especially since she's a UK artist, but it can largely be put down to America having a more outstanding mainstream R&B tradition than the UK, and given the song is nostalgic of that - it's unsurprising it has taken longer to resonate with UK audiences.

But, clearly she’s about to get noticed everywhere now – because Nicki Minaj and Quavo just jumped on the track to make a brand new official remix, which for Ella Mai is a far cry from her unsuccessful X Factor roots merely 4 years ago.

You can listen to the remix right here, below:

The original song has that 90s R&B sound and is an absolute throwback viiiibe.

That said, not everyone thinks Nicki Minaj and Migos member Quavo are suited to featuring on the remix of this track, and twitters been pretty vocal about it…





Boo’d Up didn’t need a remix mane — JEAN CLAUDE (@CardoGotWings) July 4, 2018

There's a lot of love for the OG



Let's just pretend the Boo'd Up Remix didn't happen pic.twitter.com/okSQznlSh3 — Becky (@ATLviaMIA) July 4, 2018

This one's actually such a mood



me listening to the boo’d up remix while everybody else hating . pic.twitter.com/oXVZJLgsRe — R Æ R E 🥀 (@beingwavy) July 4, 2018

5 seconds in to the boo'd up remix pic.twitter.com/scRujMRBYT — Statik Weezy 👌🏾💎 (@WeezyStayLive15) July 4, 2018

Okay so we just going to pretend that the boo’d up remix doesn’t exist pic.twitter.com/lC5py335oy — Tash 🤣 (@harmonizer_Mani) July 4, 2018

In the meantime though, who do you think should have featured on the ‘Boo’d Up’ remix?





Words by Alex Beach