Ella Mai

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Remixed Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ And No One Knows What To Think

You'll either love it or hate it...

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 10:53

South London artist Ella Mai has been plunged into fame as her track ‘Boo’d Up' has been soaring high up into the US charts and has become an absolute hit in the world of twitter - where suddenly everyone's been joking about needing to get boo'd up since the track dropped.   

NICKI HAS BEEN ABSOLUTELY KILLING IT RECENTLY – SO CHECK OUT HER VIDEO FOR 'CHUN-LI' FIRST BELOW: 


































































If you feel like you’ve seen Ella Mai before this track soared into the US charts – you might just have. The singer was a member of the group Arize that took part in The X Factor 2014, though they only made one television appearance before getting kicked off. 

After Arize broke up, Mai first started to get noticed as a solo artist when prolific producer DJ Mustard (who has produced for Rihanna, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa - and every other huge R&B or Hip-Hop artist ever) found her after she began posting on Instagram, and signed her to his label.  

Ella Mai's music video for 'Boo'd Up'

Her Track ‘Boo’d Up’ has had PHENOMENAL success in the US Billboard charts sitting at no. 7, and successfully competing with the likes of Childish Gambino and Beyonce, despite not actually having broken in to UK’s own charts.

This is actually pretty peculiar, especially since she's a UK artist, but it can largely be put down to America having a more outstanding mainstream R&B tradition than the UK, and given the song is nostalgic of that - it's unsurprising it has taken longer to resonate with UK audiences.

But, clearly she’s about to get noticed everywhere now – because Nicki Minaj and Quavo just jumped on the track to make a brand new official remix, which for Ella Mai is a far cry from her unsuccessful X Factor roots merely 4 years ago. 

You can listen to the remix right here, below:

Ella Mai – Boo'd Up (Remix) ft. Nicki Minaj & Quavo

The original song has that 90s R&B sound and is an absolute throwback viiiibe. 

That said, not everyone thinks Nicki Minaj and Migos member Quavo are suited to featuring on the remix of this track, and twitters been pretty vocal about it…


There's a lot of love for the OG

This one's actually such a mood 






Nicki Minaj has had two real bops with Ariana Grande recently – you can check out the track ‘Bed’ HERE or the Pharell Williams produced ‘The Light Is Coming’ over HERE.

In the meantime though, who do you think should have featured on the ‘Boo’d Up’ remix? 

 

Words by Alex Beach

