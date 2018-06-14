Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 13:19

We. Are. BLESSED with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande treats this week. On Monday Nicki dropped a tsunami of information, including her joint NICKIHNDRIXX TOUR with Future plus a fire new track 'Rich Sex' with Lil Wayne.

Then Troye Sivan went and dropped his long-awaited Ariana Grande collab 'Dance To This', which we've literally had on repeat since last night. Now we're going to have to make room in our playlists for 'Bed' - Nicki and Ari's latest masterpiece!

View the lyrics
I've been here all night, Ariana
I've been here all day, Nicki Minaj
And boy, got me walkin' side to side
Let them hoes know

I'm talkin' to ya
See you standing over there with your body
Feeling like I wanna rock with your body
And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')
I'm comin' at ya
Cause I know you got a bad reputation
Doesn't matter, cause you give me temptation
And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')

These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give you up
Can't hear them no, cause I...

I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side
I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

Been tryna hide it
Baby what's it gonna hurt if they don't know?
Makin' everybody think that we solo
Just as long as you know you got me (you got me)
And boy I got ya
Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil
And I know it's gonna get me in trouble
Just as long as you know you got me

These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give you up
Can't hear them no, cause I...

I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
I've been here all night
(Been here all night, baby)
I've been here all day
(Been here all day, baby)
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

This the new style with the fresh type of flow
Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle
Come true yo, get you this type of blow
If you wanna menage I got a tricycle

All these bitches, flows is my mini-me
Body smoking, so they call me young Nicki chimney
Rappers in they feelings cause they feelin' me
Uh, I-I give zero fucks and I got zero chill in me
Kissing me, copped the blue box that say Tiffany
Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie
Gun pop and I make my gum pop
I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop

These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give him up
Can't hear them no, cause I...

I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
I've been here all night
(Been here all night baby)
I've been here all day
(Been here all day baby)
Boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

This the new style with the fresh type of flow
Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle
Come true yo, get you this type of blow
If you wanna menage I got a tricycle
Writer(s): Martin Sandberg, Onika Tanya Maraj, Alexander Erik Kronlund, Ilya Savan Kotecha, Ariana Grande

'Bed' is a sexy RnB number with an alluring chorus calling, "Got a bed with your name on it," and is the perfect compliment to the pair's previous collaborations, 'Side To Side' and 'Bang Bang' with Jessie J.

‘Bed’ is the latest taste of Nicki's forthcoming studio album Queen and follows the release of 'Chun-Li' and 'Barbie Tingz', which both came with fire videos and we only have high hopes for the music video for this new slow jam. 

Here's the track with your name on it right here:

Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)

