Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen

I've been here all night, Ariana

I've been here all day, Nicki Minaj

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

Let them hoes know



I'm talkin' to ya

See you standing over there with your body

Feeling like I wanna rock with your body

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')

I'm comin' at ya

Cause I know you got a bad reputation

Doesn't matter, cause you give me temptation

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')



These friends keep talkin' way too much

Saying I should give you up

Can't hear them no, cause I...



I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)



Been tryna hide it

Baby what's it gonna hurt if they don't know?

Makin' everybody think that we solo

Just as long as you know you got me (you got me)

And boy I got ya

Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil

And I know it's gonna get me in trouble

Just as long as you know you got me



These friends keep talkin' way too much

Saying I should give you up

Can't hear them no, cause I...



I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

I've been here all night

(Been here all night, baby)

I've been here all day

(Been here all day, baby)

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)



This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

If you wanna menage I got a tricycle



All these bitches, flows is my mini-me

Body smoking, so they call me young Nicki chimney

Rappers in they feelings cause they feelin' me

Uh, I-I give zero fucks and I got zero chill in me

Kissing me, copped the blue box that say Tiffany

Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie

Gun pop and I make my gum pop

I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop



These friends keep talkin' way too much

Saying I should give him up

Can't hear them no, cause I...



I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

I've been here all night

(Been here all night baby)

I've been here all day

(Been here all day baby)

Boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)



This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

If you wanna menage I got a tricycle

