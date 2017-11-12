EMA

2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Steals The Show With 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

The star performed his massive hit single that won the EMA for Best Song...

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 22:32

It's official: Shawn Mendes is the King of the EMAs.

The dreamy singer won four awards - including Best Song and Best Artist (!!) - and gave one of the most memorable performances of the night at this year's EMAs in London.

I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (Hmm)
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back
There's nothing holdin' me back

She says that she's never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn't like to wait
Not really into hesitation

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we'd be alright
I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we'd be alright
We would be alright

Oh, I've been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (Ouoh)

There's nothing holdin' me back

I feel so free
When you're with me
Baby
Baby, there's nothing holding me back
Writer(s): GEOFF WARBURTON, Teddy Geiger, Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Performing the anthem 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back', he proved exactly why he won the awards with the electric rendition that showed off his many talents.

As always, Shawn was on double duty as he played guitar while singing his heart out, which will never fail to impress us.

Delivering yet another flawless vocal performance while playing an instrument and jumping around the stage to mingle with fans? Legends only.

Getty Images

The pop heartthrob is no stranger to the EMAs as he performed 'Mercy' at last year's show, where he won two awards.

Shawn's latest performance comes after he helped revive MTV Unplugged with a sensational set, which he just released as an album on November 3rd.

Shawn Mendes Performs 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' | MTV EMAs 2017 | Live Performance

Like with any and every performance by Shawn Mendes, we're going to be watching this on repeat for days on end.

Words: Ross McNeilage

