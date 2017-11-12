2017 MTV EMA: Shawn Mendes Steals The Show With 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

It's official: Shawn Mendes is the King of the EMAs.

The dreamy singer won four awards - including Best Song and Best Artist (!!) - and gave one of the most memorable performances of the night at this year's EMAs in London.

View the lyrics I wanna follow where she goes

I think about her and she knows it

I wanna let her take control

Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah



She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing (Hmm)

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah



Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back



You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back



There's nothing holdin' me back

There's nothing holdin' me back



She says that she's never afraid

Just picture everybody naked

She really doesn't like to wait

Not really into hesitation



Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing, whoa

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah



Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back



You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back



There's nothing holdin' me back



'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we'd be alright

I know we would be alright



If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we'd be alright

I know we would be alright



'Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we'd be alright

I know we would be alright



If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we'd be alright

We would be alright



Oh, I've been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back



You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back (Ouoh)



There's nothing holdin' me back



I feel so free

When you're with me

Baby

Baby, there's nothing holding me back

Performing the anthem 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back', he proved exactly why he won the awards with the electric rendition that showed off his many talents.

As always, Shawn was on double duty as he played guitar while singing his heart out, which will never fail to impress us.

Delivering yet another flawless vocal performance while playing an instrument and jumping around the stage to mingle with fans? Legends only.

The pop heartthrob is no stranger to the EMAs as he performed 'Mercy' at last year's show, where he won two awards.

Shawn's latest performance comes after he helped revive MTV Unplugged with a sensational set, which he just released as an album on November 3rd.

Like with any and every performance by Shawn Mendes, we're going to be watching this on repeat for days on end.

Words: Ross McNeilage

