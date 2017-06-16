London Grammar

London Grammar See Off Katy Perry To Land No.1 Album With 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing'

Katy's 'Witness' landed at No.6 this week...

Mike Pell
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 18:00

London Grammar just landed their first ever UK No.1 album with their second studio LP Truth Is A Beautiful Thing! The British trio scored a personal best today after their first album, If You Wait, peaked at No.2 when it was released back in 2013.

OfficialCharts.com
Speaking to OfficialCharts.com they said: "This really isn't something we ever expected to achieve, it's such an honour and we are over the moon. We want to thank all our fans, September Management and our label Ministry of Sound."

This week the band were up against the mighty Katy Perry who released her highly-anticipated new album Witness.

Having live streamed her life for the world to see on YouTube and being forced to rank her exes performance in the bedroom, Katy entered at No.6 this week, making it her third Top 10 album.

WATCH LONDON GRAMMAR'S 'BIG PICTURE' HERE:

Official UK Albums Chart Top 5:

1. London Grammar - Truth Is A Beautiful Thing
2. Ed Sheeran - Divide
3. Glen Campbell - Adios
4. Rag'n'Bone Man - Human
5. Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie - Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

Chart information © 2017 Official Charts Company.

