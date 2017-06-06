Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Her “Supportive” Relationship With The Weeknd

"It’s an evolution and I know it’s different and I just wanted it to sound like something I’ve never done before."

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 11:16

Selena Gomez is gearing up for a busy 2017. She featured with Kygo and Vin Diesel (yes, Vin Diesel) on ‘It Ain’t Me’ in February, released the Talking Heads-sampling ‘Bad Liar’ two weeks ago, is now gearing up for the release of her new album and is somehow managing to find time to support a certain Mr Abel Tesfaye.

Speaking about her relationship with The Weeknd with SiriusXM’s Nicole Ryan, Selena said:  "I love being supportive. I love just being there and having someone's back. It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in awhile.” 

Gomez went on to say that while she loves being onstage during her own gigs, it’s a nice change of pace to “put her hair in a bun” and “dance all night” backstage at The Weeknd’s shows.

[Getty]
The interview then turned to Gomez’s new album: “All of the new music that’s coming is very different from the Kygo record ['It Ain't Me'] to ‘Bad Liar’. The next one is completely different from ‘Bad Liar'. It’s an evolution and I know it’s different and I just wanted it to sound like something I’ve never done before."

Listen to snippets of the interview below...

Meanwhile, Gomez, a longstanding supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, wrote a love letter to the community. Read that here.

We selected our five favourite Selena Gomez singles. Agree? Disagree? Let us know.

