Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK.

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 10:31

Our lovely mums on Teen Mom UK have learnt a lot since becoming parents, from finding out how strong they really are to experiencing how starting a family can have an effect on your relationships.

Someone who has shown us the reality of the latter during her time on the show is Amber Butler, who has struggled with a rocky relationship with Ste Rankine - the father of their son Brooklyn - over the past few series.

Now, Amber has opened up more about being pregnant with Brooklyn, revealing how she believes her pregnancy affected her relationship with Ste.

Watch Amber explain more about what she wish she’d known before becoming a mum here:

Speaking in an exclusive video for MTV, Amber explains: “When I was pregnant, I was in such a loving, amazing relationship with his father Ste.

“Obviously, little things happened and then, you know, those things happened because I wasn’t giving Ste what he wanted, because at the end of the day, I’m exhausted, I’m carrying this big bump around (sic).

“He’s fine, he’s not doing anything, and I think that’s maybe the reason why our relationship went a bit pear-shaped.”

She adds that things may have been different if Ste had been more informed, saying: “If someone actually sat down with him and told him how girls can be when they’re pregnant, maybe he wouldn’t have done what he did and maybe today we would still be together.”

Amber and Ste have continued to have a rocky relationship in this latest series of the show, with the mum-of-one struggling to get on board with Ste spending time with their son Brooklyn and his girlfriend Kirsty together – something she was particularly unhappy about when it came to spending time with Brooklyn herself at Easter. 

Fingers crossed these two can eventually work things out.

Teen Mom UK continues Wednesdays at 8pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive videos with our mums here:

