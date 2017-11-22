Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready

THIS IS THE DAY WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR. IT'S HAPPENING, CAMILIZERS!

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 11:19

It's official: Camila Cabello's debut solo album is coming.

After a cancelled release date and months of waiting, the 'Havana' star has revealed that her album is finished and ready to go as she has wrapped things up in the studio.

Camila shared a picture of her holding the official album track list to announce the news and we are freaking out in anticipation.

CAMILIZERS, THIS IS IT - the day we've waited so long for! She's almost here!

"My first album is done and the butterflies in my stomach are fully aware," the singer said with the adorable picture.

Being a former stan herself, Camila knows the score and blurred the tracklist from the picture, although - from zooming a LOT - we think it looks like 'Havana' is the opening track and there's roughly 10 songs on the album.

When will we find out if we're right? Well, there's no official release date yet but she has said it'll be out "early next year" on a couple of ocassions now so we hope that's still the case.

Getty Images

After much speculation, Cabello confirmed that the original album title The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. has been changed, promising that fans will soon find out the reasons why in her own words.

Some fans believe that the album is now called Butterfly, which means that her caption ("the butterflies in my stomach are fully aware") might be a little hint.

Lead single 'Havana' has spent three weeks at Number 1 in the UK so the anticipation is very, very high for more Camila music!

Ready when you are, CC...

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'HAVANA' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW

