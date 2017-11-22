Camila Cabello's Debut Album Is Officially Finished And Ready
THIS IS THE DAY WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR. IT'S HAPPENING, CAMILIZERS!
It's official: Camila Cabello's debut solo album is coming.
After a cancelled release date and months of waiting, the 'Havana' star has revealed that her album is finished and ready to go as she has wrapped things up in the studio.
Camila shared a picture of her holding the official album track list to announce the news and we are freaking out in anticipation.
CAMILIZERS, THIS IS IT - the day we've waited so long for! She's almost here!
"My first album is done and the butterflies in my stomach are fully aware," the singer said with the adorable picture.
Being a former stan herself, Camila knows the score and blurred the tracklist from the picture, although - from zooming a LOT - we think it looks like 'Havana' is the opening track and there's roughly 10 songs on the album.
When will we find out if we're right? Well, there's no official release date yet but she has said it'll be out "early next year" on a couple of ocassions now so we hope that's still the case.
After much speculation, Cabello confirmed that the original album title The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. has been changed, promising that fans will soon find out the reasons why in her own words.
Some fans believe that the album is now called Butterfly, which means that her caption ("the butterflies in my stomach are fully aware") might be a little hint.
Lead single 'Havana' has spent three weeks at Number 1 in the UK so the anticipation is very, very high for more Camila music!
Ready when you are, CC...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'HAVANA' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana (ayy)
There's somethin' 'bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh
(Na-na) He didn't walk up with that "how you doin'?"
When he came in
(The room) He said there's a lot of girls I can do with
But I can't without
(You) I knew him forever in a minute
That summer night in
(June) And papa says he got malo in him
He got me feelin' like (oooh-oooh-ooh)
I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin' like (ooh-oooh-ooh)
And then I had to tell him
I had to go...
(Oh na-na-na-na-na)
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na
(Jeffery) Just graduated, fresh on campus
Fresh out East Atlanta with no manners, damn
Fresh out East Atlanta, bump on her bumper like a traffic jam
Hey, I was quick to pay this girl like Uncle Sam (here you go, ayy)
Back it on me, shawty cravin' on me
Get to diggin' on me (on me)
She waited on me (then what?)
Shawty cakin' on me, got the bacon on me (wait up)
This is history in the makin' on me (on me)
Point blank, close range, that B
If it cost a million, that's me (that's me)
I was gettin' mula, man they feel me
Havana, ooh na-na (ayy)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, ayy)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (oh no)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana
Havana, ooh na-na
Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na (oo-ooh)
Take me back, back, back like
(Yeah, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, yeah) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back like
(Yea, babe) Ooh na-na, oh na-na-na
Take me back, back, back
Hey... hey...
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Oooh-oooh-ooh (hey)
Take me back to my...
Havana, ooh na-na
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (oh, yeah)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (ayy, ayy)
All but my heart is in Havana
My heart is in Havana (ayy)
Havana, ooh na-na
Uh huh
Oh na-na-na (oh na, yeah)
Oh na-na-na...
Oh na-na-na (no, no, no, take me back)
Oh na-na-na
Havana, ooh na-na