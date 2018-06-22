Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Bags Her 1st UK No.1 Single With Clean Bandit On 'Solo'

It's Clean Bandit's fourth chart-topper...

Friday, June 22, 2018 - 18:00

There was only one chart position fit for 'Solo' and that's No.1! Yes, Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato's infectious dance bop has risen to the peak of the Official UK Singles Chart giving Demi her first ever UK No.1 and the electronic trio their fourth.

WATCH DEMI LOVATO IN THE MUSIC VID FOR CLEAN BANDIT'S NUMBER 1 SINGLE 'SOLO' HERE:

The happy news comes after an emotional day yesterday when Demi surprise dropped her confessional new single 'Sober' in which the singer, having only recently celebrated six years of sobriety, reveals she has broken her personal oath to remain as such.

The song, her first original release since 'Tell Me You Love Me', is a raw and honest ballad apologising to herself, her parents and the "fans she lost". Watch the touching lyric video for 'Sober' here.

"Thank you so much to all of our fans," Clean Bandit said after finding out they'd scored their fourth No.1. "We can't believe it! It's amazing for us and we're so happy that you're listening to this song!"

On working with Demi the trio said: "She was lovely. We actually did the recording over Skype, so it was a bit awkward as we'd never met in real life and there was, like, a delay, but then when we met properly to make the music video, it was so fun."

Credit: Getty Images

Elsewhere in this week's Top 40, George Ezra rises to No.2 with 'Shotgun', Anne-Marie holds fast with her nostalgic single '2002; at No.3, and last week's chart-topper Jess Glynne falls to No.4 with 'I'll Be There'.

Tom Walker continues to climb with 'Leave A Light On' rising one spot this week to No.7, Years & Years score their first Top 10 from their new material with 'If You're Over Me' climbing to No.8 and Nicki Minaj's 'Bed' Ft. Ariana Grande is this week's highest new entry, debuting at No.20.

Plus following the shock death of rapper XXXTENTACION earlier this week, his songs 'Sad', 'Moonlight' and 'Changes' enter the Top 40 at Nos.31-33 respectively.

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
2. George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
3. Anne-Marie - '2002'
4. Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
5. Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left To Cry'

Check out the latest Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 here.

