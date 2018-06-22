Demi Lovato Bags Her 1st UK No.1 Single With Clean Bandit On 'Solo'

There was only one chart position fit for 'Solo' and that's No.1! Yes, Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato's infectious dance bop has risen to the peak of the Official UK Singles Chart giving Demi her first ever UK No.1 and the electronic trio their fourth.

WATCH DEMI LOVATO IN THE MUSIC VID FOR CLEAN BANDIT'S NUMBER 1 SINGLE 'SOLO' HERE:

It solo, solo, everybody

It solo, everybody

It solo, solo, everybody

Woop woop woop woop woop woop woop



I never meant to leave you hurting

I never meant to do the worst thing

Not to you (it solo, solo, everybody)

'Cause every time I read your message

I wish I wasn't one of your exes

Now I'm the fool (it solo, solo, everybody)

Since you've been gone

Been dancing on my own

There's boys up in my zone

But they can't turn me on

'Cause baby, you're the only one I'm coming for

I can't take no more, no more, no more

I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry but I like to party

T-t-touch but I got nobody

Here on my own

I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted

T-t-touch but I got nobody

So I do it solo

It solo, solo, everybody

It solo, everybody

It solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo

It solo, solo, everybody

It solo, everybody

It solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo

Every single night I lose it

I can't even hear the music without you (it solo, solo, everybody)

Ah, yeah, yeah

Try to stop myself from calling

But I really wanna know if you're with

someone new (it solo, solo, everybody)

Since you've been gone

I've been dancing on my own

There's boys up in my zone

But they can't turn me on

'Cause baby, you're the only one I'm coming for

I can't take no more, no more, no more

I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry but I like to party

T-t-touch but I got nobody

Here on my own

I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted

T-t-touch but I got nobody

So I do it solo

It solo, solo, everybody

It solo, everybody

It solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo

It solo, solo, everybody

It solo, everybody

It solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo

Can do it solo

I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry but I like to party

T-t-touch but I got nobody

Here on my own (here on my own)

I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted

Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted

T-t-touch but I got nobody

So I do it solo

It solo, solo, everybody

It solo, everybody

It solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo (it solo, solo, everybody)

It solo, solo, everybody

It solo, everybody

It solo, solo, everybody

I do it solo

The happy news comes after an emotional day yesterday when Demi surprise dropped her confessional new single 'Sober' in which the singer, having only recently celebrated six years of sobriety, reveals she has broken her personal oath to remain as such.

The song, her first original release since 'Tell Me You Love Me', is a raw and honest ballad apologising to herself, her parents and the "fans she lost". Watch the touching lyric video for 'Sober' here.

"Thank you so much to all of our fans," Clean Bandit said after finding out they'd scored their fourth No.1. "We can't believe it! It's amazing for us and we're so happy that you're listening to this song!"

On working with Demi the trio said: "She was lovely. We actually did the recording over Skype, so it was a bit awkward as we'd never met in real life and there was, like, a delay, but then when we met properly to make the music video, it was so fun."

Credit: Getty Images

Elsewhere in this week's Top 40, George Ezra rises to No.2 with 'Shotgun', Anne-Marie holds fast with her nostalgic single '2002; at No.3, and last week's chart-topper Jess Glynne falls to No.4 with 'I'll Be There'.

Tom Walker continues to climb with 'Leave A Light On' rising one spot this week to No.7, Years & Years score their first Top 10 from their new material with 'If You're Over Me' climbing to No.8 and Nicki Minaj's 'Bed' Ft. Ariana Grande is this week's highest new entry, debuting at No.20.

Plus following the shock death of rapper XXXTENTACION earlier this week, his songs 'Sad', 'Moonlight' and 'Changes' enter the Top 40 at Nos.31-33 respectively.

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

2. George Ezra - 'Shotgun'

3. Anne-Marie - '2002'

4. Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'

5. Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left To Cry'

Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.

