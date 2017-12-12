Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Cover 'Fairytale Of New York'
The superstar brought along the 'Ciao Adios' singer for the most festive cover of all time...
Christmas has officially come early as Ed Sheeran just covered the biggest winter classic ever.
The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker performed in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today and chose one of the most beloved festive staples for his cover, with the help from his pal and collaborator Anne-Marie.
The pop duo took on The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s ‘Fairytale Of New York’ and it was the most December thing to ever happen in the UK ever.
Ed and Anne-Marie sounded a lot better than your uncle and auntie's Christmas Day karaoke rendition as they performed the back-and-forth duet brilliantly.
In addition to the Christmas classic, Ed performed a gorgeous acoustic version of his own future Christmas classic 'Perfect', which is currently leading the race for the all-important Christmas Number 1.
The track is currently sitting at the top of the charts in the UK and US after he released a duet version with the one and only Beyoncé, giving Bey her first US number one since 'Single Ladies'.
The collaboration fuels our excitement for Ed's appearance on Anne-Marie's anticipated debut album, as she recently revealed that he features on one song, although she didn't give any details away.
We wouldn't be surprised if this cover ended up beating Ed's own 'Perfect' for the Christmas Number 1 spot as we can see everyone eating this up.
Merry Christmas - from us and Ed Sheeran's Christmas jumper!
Words: Ross McNeilage
