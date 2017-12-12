Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Cover 'Fairytale Of New York'

Christmas has officially come early as Ed Sheeran just covered the biggest winter classic ever.

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker performed in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today and chose one of the most beloved festive staples for his cover, with the help from his pal and collaborator Anne-Marie.

The pop duo took on The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s ‘Fairytale Of New York’ and it was the most December thing to ever happen in the UK ever.

View the lyrics I found a love for me

Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Not knowing what it was

I will not give you up this time

But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

And in your eyes, you're holding mine



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight



Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know

She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children of our own

We are still kids, but we're so in love

Fighting against all odds

I know we'll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand

Be my girl, I'll be your man

I see my future in your eyes



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful

I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight



Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song

I have faith in what I see

Now I know I have met an angel in person

And she looks perfect

I don't deserve this

You look perfect tonight Writer(s): Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Ed and Anne-Marie sounded a lot better than your uncle and auntie's Christmas Day karaoke rendition as they performed the back-and-forth duet brilliantly.

In addition to the Christmas classic, Ed performed a gorgeous acoustic version of his own future Christmas classic 'Perfect', which is currently leading the race for the all-important Christmas Number 1.

The track is currently sitting at the top of the charts in the UK and US after he released a duet version with the one and only Beyoncé, giving Bey her first US number one since 'Single Ladies'.

Listen to Radio 1’s Live Lounge with Clara Amfo, weekdays on Radio 1, 10am-1pm.

The collaboration fuels our excitement for Ed's appearance on Anne-Marie's anticipated debut album, as she recently revealed that he features on one song, although she didn't give any details away.

We wouldn't be surprised if this cover ended up beating Ed's own 'Perfect' for the Christmas Number 1 spot as we can see everyone eating this up.

Merry Christmas - from us and Ed Sheeran's Christmas jumper!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH FUSE ODG'S 'BOA ME' VIDEO WITH ED SHEERAN AND MUGEEZ BELOW