Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Cover 'Fairytale Of New York'

The superstar brought along the 'Ciao Adios' singer for the most festive cover of all time...

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 16:59

Christmas has officially come early as Ed Sheeran just covered the biggest winter classic ever.

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker performed in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge today and chose one of the most beloved festive staples for his cover, with the help from his pal and collaborator Anne-Marie.

The pop duo took on The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s ‘Fairytale Of New York’ and it was the most December thing to ever happen in the UK ever.

View the lyrics
I found a love for me
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
'Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you're holding mine

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

Well I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know
She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we're so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we'll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be my girl, I'll be your man
I see my future in your eyes

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don't deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

Baby, I'm dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
I don't deserve this
You look perfect tonight
Writer(s): Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Ed and Anne-Marie sounded a lot better than your uncle and auntie's Christmas Day karaoke rendition as they performed the back-and-forth duet brilliantly.

In addition to the Christmas classic, Ed performed a gorgeous acoustic version of his own future Christmas classic 'Perfect', which is currently leading the race for the all-important Christmas Number 1.

The track is currently sitting at the top of the charts in the UK and US after he released a duet version with the one and only Beyoncé, giving Bey her first US number one since 'Single Ladies'.

Listen to Radio 1’s Live Lounge with Clara Amfo, weekdays on Radio 1, 10am-1pm.

The collaboration fuels our excitement for Ed's appearance on Anne-Marie's anticipated debut album, as she recently revealed that he features on one song, although she didn't give any details away.

We wouldn't be surprised if this cover ended up beating Ed's own 'Perfect' for the Christmas Number 1 spot as we can see everyone eating this up.

Merry Christmas - from us and Ed Sheeran's Christmas jumper!

Ed Sheeran & Anne-Marie - Fairytale Of New York in the Live Lounge

Ed Sheeran - Perfect in the Live Lounge

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH FUSE ODG'S 'BOA ME' VIDEO WITH ED SHEERAN AND MUGEEZ BELOW

View the lyrics
Ye ne boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
So me mu na boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
Ye ne boa me wai

You give me life (yeah, yeah)
You help me see when I've been blind (yeah, yeah)
Even when I'm feelin' paralized, yeah (yeah, yeah)
You help me seek so I can find (yeah)
Happiness on a rainy day
[?], Awurade
If you want something for your body
[?] something for somebody
Sɛ ɔ ni hwee kra, help your brother in every way

Ye ne boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
So me mu na boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
Ye ne boa me wai

Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi metiri ase'a, boa me abranti (ye ne boa me wai)
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi anisuo'a, boa me [?] (ye ne boa me wai)
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi [?], boa me [?] (ye ne boa me wai)
Hey, hey (yeah yeah)
Ye ne boa me wai

I am calling so leave me your hand, oh
[?] ma bo dam, oh
When i [?] for water you foh give me your champagne, oh
[?], only God [?] my pain, oh
Things be okay
And if I owe you some time [?] my brother [?]

Ye ne boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
So me mu na boa me
Ye ne boa me wai
Ye ne boa me wai

Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi metiri ase'a, boa me abranti (ye ne boa me wai)
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi anisuo'a, boa me [?] (ye ne boa me wai)
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi [?], boa me [?] (ye ne boa me wai)
Hey, hey
Ye ne boa me wai

Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi metiri ase'a, boa me abranti
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi anisuo'a, boa me [?]
Sɛ ɔ hu me na mesi [?], boa me [?]
Hey, hey
Ye ne boa me wai

It's Fuse! Ayy! It's a worldwide movement! Killbeatz let's go!
Boa me, oh boa me, oh
Boa me, oh boa me, oh
Boa me, oh boa me, oh
Boa me, oh boa me (ye na boa me wai)
Writer(s): Joseph Addison, Nana Richard Abiona, Rashid Mugeez, Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran performs The Pogues&#039; &#039;Fairytale Of New York&#039; in BBC Radio 1&#039;s Live Lounge
Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Cover 'Fairytale Of New York'
Ed Sheeran attends the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola at The O2 Arena on December 10, 2017 in London, England
Ed Sheeran Doesn't Think Anyone Will Buy His Next Album
Christmas Number 1 Contenders
Official Christmas Number 1 2017: The Contenders
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Storm to Number 1 with Their 'Perfect' Duet
Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Eminem's 'Revival' Features P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Kehlani and More
Taylor Swift perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Steal The Show at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball
Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks
Ed Sheeran Has An Unexpected Celebrity Doppelganger In Isla Fisher
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys
Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face
Ed Sheeran Had The Greatest Response To Being Snubbed By The Grammys
Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran Make The 'Perfect Duet'
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé performing together
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Releasing 'Perfect' Remix Tomorrow
Anne-Marie attends an intimate dinner hosted by Henry Holland and Andrew Nugent to celebrate the House of Holland Resort 18 collection and Bird In Hand wine collaboration at Carousel London on November 23, 2017 in London, England
Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie Have A Collaboration Coming

Trending Articles

It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Geordie Shore Radgies Tease Gaz Beadle’s Exit, A 'Massive Love Triangle’ And A Pure Akka Fight Between Two Lads In Series 16 - EXCLUSIVE
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Gary Beadle Leaving Geordie Shore
Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint