When the Coachella line-up was announced, at the beginning of January, one of the acts that created the biggest buzz was BLACKPINK. Set to become the first female K-pop group to perform at the festival, if you’re not already familiar with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, now is the time to get acquainted.

Here’s everything you need to know about BLACKPINK…

1. BLACKPINK fans go by the name ‘Blinks’

getty

For obvious reasons: the 'BL' from BLACK + the 'INK' from PINK = BLINK. Are you a Blink? If not then you will be soon.

2. All four members of the band are on Instagram

You can follow the girls individually @jennierubyjane (Jennie), @sooyaaa_ (Jisoo), @lalalalisa_m (Lisa) and @roses_are_rosie (Rosé), as well as on the band's main feed, @blackpinkofficial.

3. Their video for single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du broke YouTube records when it became the most-viewed music video by a K-pop band EVER…

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du broke the record previously held by BTS track DNA, with 620.9 million views to BTS's 619.6 million, as recorded on January 22nd 2019. WOW.

4. …and it's not hard to see why

With epic wardrobe, more backdrops than an Instagram museum and the kind of commentary on celebrity that hasn't been so prevalent since Britney Spears's Lucky, the Ddu-Du Ddu-Du video is not to be missed.

5. That's not the only record the girls have broken

Back in June 2018, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du was the highest-charting song ever by a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100, when it debuted at No. 55.

Then, in October, BLACKPINK became the first Korean girl band to have multiple entries on that very chart. Their collaboration with Dua Lipa (more on that below), Kiss And Make Up, debuted at No. 93.

6. You might be familiar with their Dua Lipa collaboration

Kiss And Make Up also hit the Official Singles Chart in the UK, debuting at number 36 and making BLACKPINK the first K-pop girl group to reach the UK top 40.

7. BLACKPINK were formed by YG Entertainment

Known for acts like Big Bang, Lee Hi and iKON, YG signed all the girls separately, as trainees, before drip-feeding fans pictures of their new girl group members. YG had been planning this new group – which ended up being BLACKPINK – for years before they debuted in 2016.

8. Jennie has already released solo music

https://youtu.be/b73BI9eUkjM

Jennie released her single, the aptly titled Solo, in 2018. Prior to being in BLACKPINK, Jennie also featured on tracks with Big Bang stars Seungri and G-Dragon, as well as Lee Hi.

9. She's also a big fashion fan

Both Jennie and Lisa have adidas endorsements, while Jennie is also a Chanel muse – high praise indeed.

10. The girls starred in their own reality show

BLACKPINK House is 12 episodes of the group vacationing and living in a Pink Princess House during their one-year anniversary celebrations. You can watch the series on YouTube now!

11. There are a lot of BLACKPINK ships

Lisoo = Lisa and Jisoo, Jensoo = Jennie and Jisoo, Chaenie = Rosé (her Korean name is Park Chaeyoung) and Jennie… there are no shortage of BLACKPINK ships, but which one is your favourite?

12. Some Blinks think BLACKPINK need to be treated better by YG Entertainment

There's a Change.org petition with over 50,000 signatures asking YG to – amongst other things – give BLACKPINK the freedom to write or compose their own songs, and get them a better stylist. That's a dedicated fandom right there.

13. Need more BLACKPINK? Fear not, a world tour is on the way

While the tour was officially announced on January 9th, promising shows in Europe, North America and Australia, we had to wait for dates to start dropping. BLACKPINK then revealed that they'll be hitting London's SSE Arena, Wembley, on May 22nd this year and the girls also have European dates in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and Barcelona. Stay tuned to MTV UK for all the latest BLACKPINK tour news!