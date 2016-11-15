Everything You Need To Know About BLACKPINK
The record-breaking K-pop girl group are well on their way to world domination…
When the Coachella line-up was announced, at the beginning of January, one of the acts that created the biggest buzz was BLACKPINK. Set to become the first female K-pop group to perform at the festival, if you’re not already familiar with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, now is the time to get acquainted.
Here’s everything you need to know about BLACKPINK…
1. BLACKPINK fans go by the name ‘Blinks’
For obvious reasons: the 'BL' from BLACK + the 'INK' from PINK = BLINK. Are you a Blink? If not then you will be soon.
2. All four members of the band are on Instagram
You can follow the girls individually @jennierubyjane (Jennie), @sooyaaa_ (Jisoo), @lalalalisa_m (Lisa) and @roses_are_rosie (Rosé), as well as on the band's main feed, @blackpinkofficial.
3. Their video for single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du broke YouTube records when it became the most-viewed music video by a K-pop band EVER…
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du broke the record previously held by BTS track DNA, with 620.9 million views to BTS's 619.6 million, as recorded on January 22nd 2019. WOW.
4. …and it's not hard to see why
With epic wardrobe, more backdrops than an Instagram museum and the kind of commentary on celebrity that hasn't been so prevalent since Britney Spears's Lucky, the Ddu-Du Ddu-Du video is not to be missed.
5. That's not the only record the girls have broken
Back in June 2018, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du was the highest-charting song ever by a K-pop girl group on the Billboard Hot 100, when it debuted at No. 55.
Then, in October, BLACKPINK became the first Korean girl band to have multiple entries on that very chart. Their collaboration with Dua Lipa (more on that below), Kiss And Make Up, debuted at No. 93.
6. You might be familiar with their Dua Lipa collaboration
Kiss And Make Up also hit the Official Singles Chart in the UK, debuting at number 36 and making BLACKPINK the first K-pop girl group to reach the UK top 40.
7. BLACKPINK were formed by YG Entertainment
Known for acts like Big Bang, Lee Hi and iKON, YG signed all the girls separately, as trainees, before drip-feeding fans pictures of their new girl group members. YG had been planning this new group – which ended up being BLACKPINK – for years before they debuted in 2016.
8. Jennie has already released solo music
https://youtu.be/b73BI9eUkjM
Jennie released her single, the aptly titled Solo, in 2018. Prior to being in BLACKPINK, Jennie also featured on tracks with Big Bang stars Seungri and G-Dragon, as well as Lee Hi.
9. She's also a big fashion fan
Both Jennie and Lisa have adidas endorsements, while Jennie is also a Chanel muse – high praise indeed.
10. The girls starred in their own reality show
BLACKPINK House is 12 episodes of the group vacationing and living in a Pink Princess House during their one-year anniversary celebrations. You can watch the series on YouTube now!
11. There are a lot of BLACKPINK ships
Lisoo = Lisa and Jisoo, Jensoo = Jennie and Jisoo, Chaenie = Rosé (her Korean name is Park Chaeyoung) and Jennie… there are no shortage of BLACKPINK ships, but which one is your favourite?
12. Some Blinks think BLACKPINK need to be treated better by YG Entertainment
There's a Change.org petition with over 50,000 signatures asking YG to – amongst other things – give BLACKPINK the freedom to write or compose their own songs, and get them a better stylist. That's a dedicated fandom right there.
13. Need more BLACKPINK? Fear not, a world tour is on the way
While the tour was officially announced on January 9th, promising shows in Europe, North America and Australia, we had to wait for dates to start dropping. BLACKPINK then revealed that they'll be hitting London's SSE Arena, Wembley, on May 22nd this year and the girls also have European dates in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and Barcelona. Stay tuned to MTV UK for all the latest BLACKPINK tour news!
I don't care 마이크 잡음 금수저 여럿 패
버럭해 잘 못 익은 것들 스테끼 여러 개
거듭해서 씹어줄게 스타의 저녁에
World business 핵심
섭외 1순위 매진
많지 않지 이 class 가칠 만끽
좋은 향기에 악췬 반칙
Mic mic bungee
Mic mic bungee
Bright light 전진
망할 거 같았겠지만 I'm fine sorry
미안해 billboard
미안해 worldwide
아들이 넘 잘나가서 미안해 엄마
대신해줘 니가 못한 효도
우리 콘서트 절대 없어 포도
I do it I do it 넌 맛없는 라따뚜이
혹 배가 아프다면 고소해
Sue it
Did you see my bag
Did you see my bag
트로피들로 백이 가득해
How you think bout that
How you think bout that
Hater들은 벌써 학을 떼
이미 황금빛 황금빛 나의 성공
I'm so firin' firin' 성화봉송
너는 황급히 황급히 도망 숑숑
How you dare how you dare
How you dare
내 손에 트로피 아 너무 많아
너무 heavy 내 두 손이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
Lodi dodi 아 너무 바빠
너무 busy 내 온몸이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
이거 완전 네 글자
사필귀정 ah
Once upon a time
이솝우화 fly
니 현실을 봐라 쌔 쌤통
지금 죽어도 난 개행복
이번엔 어느 나라 가
비행기 몇 시간을 타
Yeah I'm on the mountain
Yeah I'm on the bay
무대에서 탈진
Mic drop baam
Did you see my bag
Did you see my bag
트로피들로 백이 가득해
How you think bout that
How you think bout that
Hater들은 벌써 학을 떼
이미 황금빛 황금빛 나의 성공
I'm so firin' firin' 성화봉송
너는 황급히 황급히 도망 숑숑
How you dare how you dare
How you dare
내 손에 트로피 아 너무 많아
너무 heavy 내 두 손이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
Lodi dodi 아 너무 바빠
너무 busy 내 온몸이 모잘라
Mic drop mic drop
발 발 조심
너네 말 말 조심
Haters gon' hate
Players gon' play
Live a life man
Good luck
더 볼 일 없어 마지막 인사야
할 말도 없어 사과도 하지 마
더 볼 일 없어 마지막 인사야
할 말도 없어 사과도 하지 마
잘 봐 넌 그 꼴 나지
우린 탁 쏴 마치 콜라지
너의 각막 깜짝 놀라지
꽤 꽤 폼나지 포 포 폼나지