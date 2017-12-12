Charli XCX

Charli XCX Is Collaborating With Camila Cabello For Her Album

The 'Boys' genius is still working on her third studio album...

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Charli XCX is still working on her third album, and Camila Cabello has a hand in it.

The 'Roll With Me' singer is dropping a new mixtape, POP 2, on Friday - her second this year - but confirmed to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that her new album is still very much on the cards.

It's safe to say that Charli is always making music as she is one of the most in-demand writers and producers, though we're ecstatic to hear her talk about her third LP.

She confirmed the news when speaking about Camila Cabello, who she says she will write with for the album.

"We’re gonna do stuff for my record, with her writing with me. I’m just such a fan," she said, before revealing what song she thinks will be on Camila, Cabello's debut album.

“I think there’s a song 'Scar Tissue' that is gonna be on [Camila]. She’s mentioned that a couple of times. I’m never sure until any of the albums are out but I mean I really love that song.”

Ah, we sure hope so too!

Instagram / charli_xcx

The two stars first worked together on Camila's one-off single 'OMG' that was released earlier this year, and remains one of our favourite songs of the year.

While we might have to wait a while, at least we have POP 2 to look forward to this Friday, featuring CupcakKe, Carly Rae Jepsen and many more!

If 'Unlock It' and 'Out of my Head' are anything to go by, it's going to be another immaculate collection of electro-rave-pop from Miss XCX.

Unlock It (feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park)

Bring. It. On. Camila XCX for the win! Or is it Charli Cabello? Either way, we're obsessed with these two.

Words: Ross McNeilage

