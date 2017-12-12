Charli XCX Is Collaborating With Camila Cabello For Her Album

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Charli XCX is still working on her third album, and Camila Cabello has a hand in it.

The 'Roll With Me' singer is dropping a new mixtape, POP 2, on Friday - her second this year - but confirmed to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 that her new album is still very much on the cards.

It's safe to say that Charli is always making music as she is one of the most in-demand writers and producers, though we're ecstatic to hear her talk about her third LP.

View the lyrics I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys (XCX)

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys



I need that bad boy to do me right on a Friday

And I need that good one to wake me up on a Sunday

That one from work can come over on Monday night

I want 'em all

I want 'em all

And when they finally leave me I'm all alone, but

I'm lookin' down and my girls are blowin' my phone up

Them twenty questions, they askin' me where I'm at

Didn't hit 'em back



I'm sorry that I missed your party

I wish I had a better excuse like

"I had to trash the hotel lobby"



But I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys



In every city I got ones with different ringtones

Flyin' from LA all the way to Puerto Rico

My girls are calling me asking me where I'm at

Didn't hit 'em back



I'm sorry that I missed your party

I wish I had a better excuse

But I can't even lie, you got me



I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys



Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)

Darling, I can't stop it even if I wanted

Don't be mad, don't be mad at me (no, no, no, no)

Missed what you were sayin', I was miles away, yeah

Don't be mad, don't be mad, not like I had a choice



I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys

Boys, boys



I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys (boys)

Boys (boys), boys (boys)

I was busy dreamin' 'bout boys (dreamin' 'bout boys)

Boys, boys (oh)

Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys Writer(s): Emily Warren, Cass Lowe, Michael Pollack, Ari Leff, Jerker Hansson, Ingrid Andress Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

She confirmed the news when speaking about Camila Cabello, who she says she will write with for the album.

"We’re gonna do stuff for my record, with her writing with me. I’m just such a fan," she said, before revealing what song she thinks will be on Camila, Cabello's debut album.

“I think there’s a song 'Scar Tissue' that is gonna be on [Camila]. She’s mentioned that a couple of times. I’m never sure until any of the albums are out but I mean I really love that song.”

Ah, we sure hope so too!

The two stars first worked together on Camila's one-off single 'OMG' that was released earlier this year, and remains one of our favourite songs of the year.

While we might have to wait a while, at least we have POP 2 to look forward to this Friday, featuring CupcakKe, Carly Rae Jepsen and many more!

If 'Unlock It' and 'Out of my Head' are anything to go by, it's going to be another immaculate collection of electro-rave-pop from Miss XCX.

Bring. It. On. Camila XCX for the win! Or is it Charli Cabello? Either way, we're obsessed with these two.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO PERFORM 'HAVANA' AT THE 2017 MTV EMA