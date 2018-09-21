Ex On The Beach: Everything You Need To Know About Series 9

It’s that time of year when you get your weekly dosage of fiesty exes washing up onto a beach to fight, scream, and wreck their past lover's life and budding relationships apart. Are you ready for Ex On The Beach series 9?

This series is sure to bring you sex, sun and some seriously savage arguments. But what else do the cards have in store for the new islanders? And are there any familiar faces?

When is Ex On The Beach series 9 airing?

You can catch the brand new series every Wednesday at 10pm on MTV UK! Don’t miss the dramz…

Who’s on the line-up this time round?

This year we have a hot new bunch of lads and lasses for ya, with the cast including the likes of Made In Chelsea star Daisy Robins, The Valleys' own Natalee Harris and Spring Break With Grandad’s Aaron Gill! Joining these worldies are the hotties Rhianne Saxby, Alicia Bradon, Josiah Miller, Zayn London, Bobby Ballard and Bayley Jenkins!

Has anything changed from the last series?

This series the exes have ALL the power. The Tablet of Terror is back with a vengeance and is in favour of the exes this time round, so let’s hope the islanders have been behaving themselves…

What’s going down in the first episode?

We firstly get introduced to the brand new cast of girls in #YearOfTheWoman style, but the calm doesn’t last long before the boys rock up and cause a storm.

The Tablet of Terror is back in full spin and sends the flirtatious Rhianne and Bobby on a date, leaving Aaron and Daisy to crack on back in the villa and Josiah and Natalee to enjoy a cheeky waterside massage date.

Meanwhile, Bobby’s ex Bayley rocks up to shake up the villa and cause a stir in Bobby and Rhianne’s new relationship.

Bobby decides who he really wants to be with and says “I don’t give a f*ck about that girl [Rhianne]” to Bayley before they head back to his bedroom together.

What's kicking off in episode 2?

The Tablet of Terror isn't pulling ANY punches in the second episode of Ex On The Beach 9, introducing not one, not two, but THREE new faces into the villa in a huge shock twist!

First to arrive is Zayn's fiery ex Dominika Wrobel, who's come ready to tell Zayn EXACTLY what she thinks of him and his past cheating ways. Yikes.

Next to arrive is Nicky Hardy, closely followed by his ex Scarlett Harrison, who is quick to stir up drama by sharing a saucy snog with Daisy's love interest, Aaron.

Sadly though, all these new arrivals mean someone has to head back home to make some space in the villa, with Rhianne choosing to send Zayn on the next flight back to England. Ouch.

What's the goss in episode 3?

Bobby and Bayley's relationship is put under a serious strain after the Tablet of Terror lovingly sends Bayley's ex George Keys into the villa, with the pair immediately heading off for a romantic dinner date.

Unfortunately for Bobby, Bayley and George end up flirting and eventually kissing as they talk about their relationship, with the OG lad kicking off when the pair confess all back at the villa. Eek.

Elsewhere, Scarlett and Nicky try to put the past behind them during a spiritual heart-to-heart, before Aaron and Daisy have a seriously savage showdown as the lad tries to crack on with Dominika.

There's never a quiet day in the villa, eh?

What's the lowdown in episode 4?

The Tablet of Terror is showing no signs of letting up in episode 4, throwing yet another ex into the villa to cause some serious drama.

Things are a little different this time though, as new arrival Matty B is given a VERY excited greeting at the beach by his ex Daisy, who was buzzing to see the VIP lad after her savage showdown with Bayley and George.

However, the Tablet of Terror isn't making things THAT easy, and quickly gives Matty B the power to send one couple home - and it's a sad ciao to Nicky and Scarlett, the latter of which is FUMING at the decision.

And they say a trip to the beach is relaxing.

What happened in episode 5?

Tension brews between Matty B and Daisy as he pies her on their first date together... which Daisy is far from pleased about.

Over on the beach, Josiah finally meets a ghost from girlfriends past as his ex, Angelica Fomia, shows up to rock the villa, and although Josiah admits his undying love for her... she's just not that interested.

Daisy causes a storm later than night when she finds herself getting on the wrong side of the girl gang, leaving us to wonder whether she can ever have a night without an argument.

But that's only the start of the drama, as it all kicks off when Matty B and Natalee have a cheeky snog in front of Daisy...

What's the drama from episode 6?

Seemingly having enough of happy beach arrivals, the Tablet of Terror invites George's ex Katie Mann onto the beach - and things KICK OFF between them quicker than you can say Mexico. Yikes.

Things between the pair only stand to get even aggier inside the villa too, with Katie getting involved in a showdown with BFF Bayley after dropping a huge secret, before later swilling George at a beach party.

There's also tension between Aaron and Dominika after the Spring Break With Grandad lad pushes his luck with an x-rated offer, leading to Dominika absolutely raging and trying to throw a chair at him.

Luckily, things are looking sunnier between Natalee and Matty B as they are granted some alone time away from the villa. Cute.

Ex On The Beach continues Wednesdays at 10pm only on MTV!